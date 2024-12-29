Tua Headlines Dolphins Week 17 Inactives
The Miami Dolphins indeed will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Tagovailoa, who was downgraded from questionable to doubtful Saturday because of a hip injury, was among the seven Dolphins inactive players.
Also among the inactives is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle because of the knee injury he sustained in the Week 15 loss against the Houston Texans.
Fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report, as are tackle Terron Armstead, starting safety Jordan Poyer and wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who also were questionable.
Because Poyer and Eskridge are active, the list of inactives includes DB Nik Needham after he was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and WR Erik Ezukanma after he was signed to the active roster.
With Kendall Fuller landing on injured reserve Saturday, Ethan Bonner will be active for one of the first times this season.
Along with LB Anthony Walker Jr. and the other injured players, the Dolphins inactives are LB Mohamed Kamara and OL Andrew Meyer.
With Tagovailoa inactive, Skylar Thompson will serve as the backup to Tyler "Snoop" Huntley.
BROWNS INACTIVES
The Cleveland inactives are headed by the three players they ruled out Friday: TE David Njoku, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and WR Cedric Tillman.
Also inactive is veteran QB Jameis Winston, who is nursing a shoulder injury. That means that former New England draft pick Bailey Zappe will serve as the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday.
The only other inactive for Cleveland is CB Chigozie Anusiem.