Tua Highlights First Miami Dolphins Week 16 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins injury list featured most of the team's big names on offense

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops to throw against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops to throw against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The first Miami Dolphins injury report of Week 16 featured a who's who of the team's offensive stars, including a new name on the list in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant, though it's not known whether he sustained an injury during the 20-12 loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday or in practice Wednesday, though the former is more likely given how QBs are to be avoided in practice.

Along with Tagovailoa, the list of offensive stars on the injury report included wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm, and even running back De'Von Achane.

Armstead (knee), Lamm (back), Waddle (knee) and Hill (wrist/rest) all sat out practice, while Achane was listed as a full participants.

The other three players who didn't practice were WR Dee Eskridge (knee), along with the two veterans getting their usual Wednesday rest day, Jordan Poyer and Calais Campbell.

Along with Tagovailoa, LB Bradley Chubb (knee) and FB Alec Ingold (ankle) were limited, while LB Cameron Goode (knee) was a full participant like Achane.

Chubb, Goode and long-snapper Blake Ferguson all are in the final week of their three-week practice window after being on PUP and the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, though head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice that Ferguson would not playing again in 2024.

49ERS INJURY REPORT

The 49ers had three players who didn't practice Wednesday, including All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated might not play again this season.

Also not practicing were DT Maliek Collins (illness) and RB Isaac Guerendo (foot/hamstring). Guerendo is the fourth running back the 49ers have used this season after Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason all landed on injured reserve.

Among the five 49ers players listed as limited Wednesday were DE Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles/knee), T Jaylon Moore (hip), S Malik Mustapha (chest) and G Nick Zakelj (illness).

Alain Poupart
