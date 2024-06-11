Tua's QB Coaches on the Same Page
There are two quarterback coaches tasked this year with helping Tua Tagovailoa take the next step as an NFL quarterback, but only one of them is on the Miami Dolphins payroll.
Seeking instruction from a coach outside a team potentially could lead to a disconnect in philosophies, and the communication of those philosophies, but Dolphins quarterback coach Darrell Bevell dispelled the notion that there would be conflict in the tutelage Tagovailoa has been receiving from the Dolphins staff and his personal coach, former NFL quarterback (and Miami 2007 second-round pick) John Beck.
"It's really important that we stay connected to that, you know, it's not Tua didn't just go out and do it by himself," Bevell said. "I know John, obviously head man (Mike McDaniel) knows John as well, it's important that we stay kind of connected, that we don't get too far away, and we're just kind of making up stuff that won't translate to us. I've sat down with John. We've had good communication and just kind of a back and forth to make sure we're all doing and pulling the same direction."
This offseason, Tagovailoa has been working with Beck on his throwing mechanics, incorporating the "rubber band theory," a more elastic way of getting the ball downfield.
“Just sort of using my hips, getting my hips more involved with my throwing and sort of the rubber band theory," Tagovailoa said. "It’s seamless when you throw. So your hips go before your upper body, and then it’s sort of like when you release it, it just snaps. Just a flick of the wrist, but that ball takes off for you.”
Along with working on his technique, Tagovailoa — as has been very well documented — also worked on his body in the offseason. He's believed to have lost 10-15 pounds, with McDaniel referring to his quarterback as "svelte."
The hope obviously is that the added technique and the lost weight will help Tua improve on a 2023 season that was good enough to earn him his first Pro Bowl invitation.
"I mean, Tua is already a really solid quarterback," Bevell said. "He's very accurate, but there may be times in certain specific throws, and it can help you get more velocity on those throws. You're always talking about momentum and getting your body going in the same direction that you're trying to throw in. So all that stuff is positive. It can definitely help."
