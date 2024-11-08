All Dolphins

Friday Practice Report: O-line Issue Looming, No Tyreek Spotted

The Miami Dolphins could have to make a switch on the offensive line in their Monday night game against the L.A. Rams

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins lineman Austin Jackson (73) prepares for a block against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Miami Dolphins lineman Austin Jackson (73) prepares for a block against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' good health luck on the offensive line appears to have run out.

Tackle Austin Jackson was not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media Friday, this after he didn't practice the previous and was listed on the first injury report of the week with a knee injury.

Along with Jackson, other players not spotted at practice during the open portion were wide receivers Dee Eskridge and Tyreek Hill.

Neither of them was on the injury report Thursday, so we'll have to wait until the injury report comes out later Friday to find out why they didn't practice. It's not impossible that Hill was given a rest day and maybe was a limited participant, which was the case in the second practice before the game at Buffalo last week.

One player who was spotted was safety Jevon Holland, who didn't practice Thursday after missing the game at Buffalo because of a knee injury.

Cornerback Cam Smith went down during practice and grabbed his left knee, after which he was examined by a trainer. Smith was moving around afterward.

THE O-LINE OUTLOOK

The Dolphins have been remarkably healthy on the offensive line all season, with left tackle Terron Armstead the only one to miss a start, that coming against the Tennessee Titans in the Week 4 Monday night game at Hard Rock Stadium.

If Jackson is forced to sit out against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, which would be a personal bummer as well consider Jackson is from Southern California and played collegiately at USC, the logical replacement would be veteran Kendall Lamm.

It was rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul who started in place of Armstead against Tennessee, but Lamm has experience at right tackle and he had a very strong performance when he replaced Jackson in the playoff-clinching victory against the Dallas Cowboys last Christmas Eve.

