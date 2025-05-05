Tyreek Hill Not Showing Familiar Support for Tua in Ranking Elite QBs
Tyreek Hill is causing a stir on social media again.
The Miami Dolphins’ star receiver was asked to name his top five quarterbacks in the NFL during a Q&A session on Snapchat, and he left out Tua Tagovailoa. Instead, Hill cited Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow.
While this is not a big deal, it is an odd pivot from Hill, who has gone out of his way to include Tagovailoa in such discussions in the past. It also comes amid an offseason in which Hill has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Hill’s Past Support of Tua
When the Dolphins traded for Hill, the star wide receiver was not shy about supporting Tagovailoa. In June of 2022, he famously claimed that Tagovailoa was the most accurate quarterback in the NFL on the podcast "It Needed to Be Said."
"Obviously, like I'm gonna go with 15 [Patrick Mahomes] as the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said.
Hill doubled down on this take throughout his time in Miami, consistently saying Tagovailoa was the NFL’s most accurate passer.
Even as recently as January, Hill was hyping up his starting quarterback. He was doing a “blind ranking” on Facebook, and he ranked Tua first. A blind ranking means Hill wasn’t ranking the quarterbacks solely based on his opinions, but he still defaulted to putting Tua first.
Regardless of the semantics surrounding Hill's ranking method, his omission of Tua from his list is a significant change.
Hill’s Bumpy Offseason
Hill has made it a habit of appearing in the news for the wrong reasons recently.
Trade rumors have been swirling around Hill all offseason because of his comments, including him saying, "I'm out, bro,” following Miami’s last game. While Hill walked back his comments, he has continued to post the "peace out" two-finger emoji on social media or make comments that could be interpreted as him wanting out.
Hill was involved in a domestic dispute at a condominium in the coastal town of Sunny Isles April 7.
This incident followed Hill’s highly publicized brief detainment by police before the 2024 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium, a lawsuit filed by an OnlyFans model, and paternity lawsuits by different women.