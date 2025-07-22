Tyreek Looking to Turn the Page
The 2024 season didn’t go as planned for Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill.
He battled through a wrist injury, had less than 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019, and created a significant distraction when he asked to be traded following the team’s Week 18 loss to the New York Jets.
Hill’s offseason had further distractions, as he was involved in a domestic dispute at a condominium in the coastal town of Sunny Isles on April 7.
During a media session Tuesday, the day Miami’s veterans reported for training camp, Hill gave an honest assessment of where he’s fallen short recently.
“My whole life, man, I've always been a competitor, though,” Hill said. “My grandparents raised me that way. I enjoy winning. I mean, I know how to lose, but in those moments like that, I need to be better as a leader, and I realized that throughout this whole entire offseason because ever since me and my family got here, this fan base has been special to us, you know, showing up to like different engagements whenever we meet people in the community, they've been great.
“As a leader of this team and also as a leader of this community, I just need to be better in that sense.”
A New Focus For Hill
Hill also mentioned that he’s trying to focus on just football this season. The receiver has plenty of other ventures that could be a distraction.
He likes to stream himself playing video games on Twitch, has his own clothing line, and spent the summer picking a fight with Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles before ultimately competing in a track and field event.
Still, Hill insists this year will be different.
“Just being present every day on time,” Hill said when asked what focusing on football looks like. “Like doing things extra, like catching footballs at practice, conditioning, you know what I'm saying? Whenever I'm trying to be that vocal leader in the locker room for guys. Just being able to do what, you know what I'm saying, Miami paid me to be, and what I know I can be, and my family knows what I can be.”
Hill’s comment about being on time is especially interesting given that it was one of the biggest storylines the Dolphins dealt with all offseason.
During his end-of-season press conference, coach Mike McDaniel mentioned he had trouble getting some players to show up on time.
That blossomed into a larger narrative that the team’s culture wasn’t conducive to winning games, and it’s clear that Hill — someone who has contributed significantly to that narrative — is aware that it needs to improve.
“So we have a real nice chance to be special here this year,” Hill said. “I think guys have matured a lot. I've matured a lot. Coach has even matured a lot. So that's awesome, man. We're all growing together, having great laughs in the locker room. We're just going to continue to build, man.”
Better On-Field Production
It’s essential that Hill focuses on his locker room conduct and improves his leadership, but he also needs to have a strong bounce-back season on the field.
As mentioned above, Hill had his worst season since 2019 last year. One reason for that is a wrist injury he suffered during last year’s preseason. He played all 17 games with the injury last year before getting two surgeries on it this offseason.
Hill was seen catching passes during mandatory minicamp last month but did not participate in team drills. However, he said he’s feeling much better now.
“I feel great, man,” Hill said. “Our training staff, this whole entire offseason, we've been getting after it, man. So I feel great. I feel back to myself. No pain, no complaints about anything. So you won't see me slamming my helmet this offseason.”
One on-field goal that Hill has talked about several times through the years is reaching 2,000 yards. He had 1,799 with the Dolphins in 2023, and that’s the closest he’s gotten.
Although Hill would love to finally hit that milestone, he’s sticking to his focus on leadership and is more concerned about team-related goals.
“It would be great, man, but at the end of the day, football is all about winning games,” Hill said. “You know, being there for your team in those big moments, those crucial downs like third down, and just being available for my team.”
“And 2,000 (yards), I feel like that's just a personal goal that I would like for myself, but I feel like the even bigger goal for myself and also for this team is just to win games. You know, win playoff games and continue to build from there.”
Hill is saying all of the right things about where he’s at off and on the field. That’s all he can do at this stage of the offseason, but we won’t know just how committed Hill is to change until the team faces some adversity during the regular season.
