Tyreek Hill's Race With Noah Lyles Canceled
Despite finally getting back on the track last week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill won’t race Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles after all.
At an event in France on Monday, Lyles shared some details about how the two had a race planned for last week, but things ultimately fell through.
“We were very deep into creating the event. In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend,” Lyles said, via The New York Post. “Unfortunately, there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full on.
“We were gonna have a big event, we were going to shut down New York Times Square and everything, we were gonna have all the billboards for the event, it was going to be a lot of fun.”
It’s not quite clear whether it was Lyles’ or Hill’s personal reasons that got the race cancelled, but it does seem like things were pretty set.
Hill’s Return to the Track
Hill has been challenging Lyles to a race for a while now, and he made his return to the track late last week.
Hill ran 10.15 seconds in a 100-meter race in a track event in California on Friday. He finished first in his race, and that time is wildly impressive for someone who hasn’t run track since college and is 31 years old.
Following his win, Hill held up a sign that said “Noah Could Never.”
It should be noted that Lyles could easily beat Hill’s time, as he’s won at the Olympics with a 9.79-second 100-meter dash.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Hill potentially racing multiple times during Mandatory Minicamp, and didn’t seem to mind as long as Hill was focused on football.
“I know for a fact he is training for football,” McDaniel said. “If he wants to run in a straight line against someone and utilize football training, sweet. So I know for a fact he’s not training for track. Good luck. Don’t know who he’s racing.”
“I’m sure they’re fast, and whether he wins or loses, I won’t care. (laughter) But the good news is we’re locked in on Dolphins football, and no one’s told me about the race, which means their focus is where it should be, which is on today’s practice.”
Hill is still rehabbing from two offseason wrist surgeries, but was seen catching footballs for the first time during minicamp last week.
