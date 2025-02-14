Tyreek Now On Track to Race Olympic Champion
It might be time for EA Sports to come out with a new play test for Madden 25. It could be called, "The Olympic Champion vs. The Fastest Man in the NFL."
After months of debate over who is faster, there finally is going to be a race sometime this spring or summer between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. The exact date and location has not been established.
Hill apparently is going to get his wish and will race Lyles, the 100-meter Olympic champion. People.com announced Thursday the fastest man in the world will race the fastest man on the football field.
Hill and Lyles have already started to run their mouths. In fact, Hill really never stopped since this summer when the Dolphins star was begging for an opportunity to race Lyles and show that he is faster.
The two have taken turns taking verbal jabs at one another.
"As long as we ain't putting people's mamas in it, I don't care," Hill said to People.com.
Since this summer the two camps have been itching to race one another, but Lyles said Feb. 2 the race was finally going to happen when he had a sign which read "Tyreek could never" after he won his fourth consecutive 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.
LYLE HAD A SIGN PROMOTING THE RACE
Lyle was asked about the sign he held in front of his face after the victory and told People.com the sign speaks for itself.
"Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win," Lyles said. "That's why I'm the world's fastest. I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done.
"And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done."
Lyles and Hill have never met in person. In fact, they have only spoken less than a handful of times. However, Hill never met an opportunity to run his mouth he didn't like. He did a joint interview with People along with Lyles and said the purpose of the race is just to have a good time.
"We can go as far as far can be," Hill said. "We're here for a good time."