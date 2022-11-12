McKinley Joins 53-Man Roster as Part of Saturday Moves

The Miami Dolphins' weekly Saturday moves involved one move with the 53-man roster and another practice squad elevation.

Safety Verone McKinley III, who had exhausted his three practice squad elevations, was signed to the active roster, a move that shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone who's been paying attention.

McKinley becomes the third rookie free agent on the active roster, along with tight end Tanner Conner and cornerback Kader Kohou.

McKinley also is the second player signed from the practice squad this season after three practice squad elevations, joining wide receiver River Cracraft.

The other move involved the elevation of tackle Kion Smith, the third time he's been elevated this season. While he has yet to see any game action, Smith now will be out of elevations the rest of the regular season and will only be able to be in the lineup if he's signed to the 53-man roster.

Two of the Dolphins' eight offensive linemen — Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson — were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, and Smith's elevation would suggest that one of them isn't likely to play.

As we suggested Friday, it's difficult to envision Jackson being ready to return just yet after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday and Friday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLEVELAND SATURDAY MOVES

The Browns also made roster moves ahead of the Week 10 game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Browns activated RB Jerome Ford from injured reserve, and signed DT Roderick Perry II to the active roster from the practice squad, along with elevating LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad.

Finally, the Browns waived DE Isaac Rochell.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.