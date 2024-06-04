'Vibey' Tyreek Talks Contract Status
It was typical Tyreek when the Miami Dolphins’ All-Pro wide receiver met with the media following a minicamp practice Tuesday.
He was as animated as he usually is, cracked jokes like he always does, whether it talking about “getting torched” by kids all over the world during the offseason or teammate Tua Tagovailoa’s weight at the Pro Bowl or receivers around the NFL getting contract extensions this spring.
When it came to his contract status, which has become a story in the past week after the extensions signed by teammate Jaylen Waddle and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Hill wasn’t cracking jokes.
And he made two serious points, which combined illustrate the challenge of him getting the Dolphins to address and adjust his contract.
First, Hill would like to finish his career with Miami, something he earlier had said on a podcast about a month.
Second, Hill wants to remain among the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.
That’s the hitch because accomplishing those two objectives won’t be solely up to him.
TYREEK’S CAREER OBJECTIVES
Hill is under contract with the Dolphins through the 2026 season, but his guaranteed money is up after this upcoming season.
"Ensuring I'm a Dolphin for life, that's number one,” Hill said. “And that's priority number one, man. This is obviously the best situation for myself and the family. I don't think it could get any better, whether it's just to live in an establishment in the state and the taxes. Everything, the weather, everything that comes with just living in Miami is just beautiful, man. We love it. And it's awesome just to be here. You know, coaches are wonderful, teammates are wonderful and I'm like a 20-minute flight from the Bahamas. So I can just go to Bahamas anytime I want to and do what I got to do."
But the very next question Hill was asked was whether he felt he should always be paid like a top-five wide receiver.
"Oh yeah, for sure,” he said. “That's how I I feel like people should ... I feel like at the end of the day, if you feel like you're top five or something, that's like if you work at Amazon, if you're like one of the best Amazon delivery drivers, you're gonna feel a certain type of way. You're gonna go to your boss and say, hey bruh, I'm doing 100 routes and this person is only doing 65 routes. I'm supposed to be the top-paid person, you feel me? So if you feel like you deserve, go get it."
TYREEK HILL IS IN A HAPPY PLACE
Tyreek’s tone, it should be noted, was much different than that of Tua, who clearly wasn’t a happy camper as he discussed his own contract situation.
Hill said he’ll let his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, deal with negotiations. Rosenhaus said Sunday night the Dolphins know how “we feel.”
In the meantime, Hill said he’ll continue to do his thing with a smile on his face, saying Tuesday he feels “fabulous,” “healthy” and “vibey.”
He said the Jefferson and Waddle extensions made it a great day in the Hill household.
"Everybody waking up happy, wife waking up happy, my oldest son waking up happy,” Hill said. “So it's a great day. But at the same time for me though, it's like a lot of pressure for me because at the same time, like I said, I want to be able to help the team as much as I can. And obviously, we already know being greedy ain't going to help the team. So whatever happens, happens, man."