Weaver Getting Second Interview for New Orleans Job
The Miami Dolphins have reason to be a little more worried that they could be losing defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
The New Orleans Saints will be bringing in Weaver for an in-person second interview this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, following a previous Zoom interview.
Another candidate getting a second interview for the Saints job this week, according to Pelissero, is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been considered one of the front-runners for the opening, and that still should apply even after his defense was torched by Washington Commanders rookie Anthony Weaver in the NFC divisional round upset loss at Ford Field on Saturday night.
Among others who have interviewed for the position is former Dolphins special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Darren Rizzi, who finished the 2024 as New Orleans' interim head coach after Dennis Allen was fired.
WEAVER AND THE BEARS
Weaver also is among the more than a dozen candidates to interview to become head coach of the Chicago Bears, the latest candidate being former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George.
As a reminder, the Dolphins would not get compensatory picks if they lose Weaver to a head-coaching position because the Rooney Rule mandates a minority candidate having been part of the staff for at least two years to earn the comp picks.
This NFL Network report comes after ESPN insider Jeff Darlington reported last week that Weaver wouldn't necessarily leave if offered a contract because of how much he loved his first year in Miami.
The Dolphins do have two current openings on their coaching staff after the team parted ways Friday with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and wide receivers coach Wes Welker.
For those Dolphins fans hoping for a Darren Rizzi return to Miami, news Friday made that even more of a long shot. That news involved the Denver Broncos firing special teams coach Ben Kotwica, paving the way for a Rizzi reunion with head coach Sean Payton, for whom he served as special teams coordinator for three seasons.
McKenzie interviewed for the Tennessee Titans GM position, but he's not among the six candidates that multiple reports were getting a second interview this week. Per the Rooney Rule, the Dolphins would have been eligible to receive two third-round compensatory picks had they lost McKenzie to a GM position.
The New Orleans Saints head coaching position is one of six openings remaining, the others being the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has interviewed with the Jets, Bears and Jaguars.