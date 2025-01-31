Weaver Likely Staying Put
It's looking almost like a slam dunk now that the Miami Dolphins will not have to make a defensive coordinator change for a third consecutive offseason.
Anthony Weaver is headed for a second season in 2025 with reports Friday indicating that the New Orleans Saints have zeroed in on Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Reports indicate the Saints want to interview Moore after he coaches in Super Bowl LIX, which just so happens will be played at the Superdome.
The Saints apparently prefer Moore to Weaver and other candidates, including their interim head coach at the end of the 2024 season, longtime Dolphins assistant Darren Rizzi.
After retaining Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator when he became Dolphins head coach in 2022, Mike McDaniel replaced him with veteran coach Vic Fangio in 2023 and then switched to Weaver last offseason after Fangio and the Dolphins agree to a mutual parting of the ways that landed Fangio in Philadelphia.
Weaver had an in-person interview in New Orleans a week ago after talking to team officials via Zoom.
Earlier in the offseason, he interviewed with the Chicago Bears before they hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator (and former Dolphins assistant) Ben Johnson as their new head coach.
Weaver also interviewed for head-coaching openings last offseason and was a finalist for both the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders jobs, which went to Raheem Morris and Dan Quinn, respectively.
WEAVER'S FIRST YEAR AS DOLPHINS DC
Weaver joined the Dolphins last offseason after three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and with one year as a DC on his resume, the 2020 season with the Houston Texans.
In Weaver's first season as Dolphins DC, the team finished fourth in the NFL in total defense and 10th in points allowed — all this despite not having Bradley Chubb all season and having Jaelan Phillips for only a month.
The defense also produced the team MVP in lineman Zach Sieler.
On the flip side, the defense produced only 16 takeaways, down from 27 in 2024, and also surrendered game-winning drives against the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills in Tua Tagovailoa's first two games back from injured reserve, though it should be noted those were the two games that Sieler missed because of a freaky eye injury sustained in practice.
All in all, Weaver most definitely did a solid job for the Dolphins in 2024 and now it looks like he'll get the opportunity to try to build on that next season.
GRIZZARD GETS THE GIG
Former Dolphins assistant coach Josh Grizzard indeed will be promoted to offensive coordinator by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Grizzard, who spent six years with the Dolphins, including the 2020 and 2021 seasons as wide receivers coach, had been the Buccaneer's pass game coordinator.
He will replace Liam Coen, who left to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.