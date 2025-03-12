Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Cap Increase, UGA watching, Saying Goodbye, More
While they continue negotiating with players to build their 2025 roster, the Miami Dolphins got some good news regarding the salary cap Wednesday.
The leaguewide salary cap was set at $279.2 million by the NFL recently, but it's adjusted for every team every year based on other factors, such as carryover cap space, repayments for insurance, and likely or not likely to be earned benefits, according to overthecap.com.
As a result of the adjustments, the Dolphins ended up with more than $6 million more cap space, per figures from the NFLPA with a final cap number of $285.9 million.
While the extra space isn't going to change the Dolphins' offseason strategy, any additional space obviously helps.
The Dolphins rank 19th in adjusted cap space.
GEORGIA ON THEIR MIND
GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel were at the University of Georgia on Wednesday for the school's Pro Day, getting an up-close as the (per usual) long list of highly touted Bulldogs prospects.
Among the potential first-round picks from Georgia is safety Malaki Starks, who has been mocked more than once to the Dolphins at the number 13 overall spot. Other Georgia prospects projected as first-round picks are edge defenders Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams
SAYING GOODBYE
The Dolphins took to social media to say thank you to Jevon Holland and Robert Jones, who both left the team as unrestricted free agents.
Holland joined the New York Giants, while Jones signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, meanwhile, took to social media to express his gratitude at being re-signed to a two-year deal, a move the team hadn't officially announced as of 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
"There's people out there actually struggling and going through real life things," Dodson wrote on X. "We are playing a child's game for a kings (sic) ransom! I am excited to continue my career in Miami! One day at a time. One play. One game. Better and better. Thank you Miami.
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
Some of the reported free agent signings this week involved a couple of former Dolphins players.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers after two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be joining the Arizona Cardinals to serve as the backup for Kyler Murray after playing for New England last season.