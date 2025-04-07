Welker Back in NFL ... in Different Role
Wes Welker has found himself a new team for the 2025 season and the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver and more recently assistant coach is headed back to the NFC.
Welker will be joining the Washington Commanders in the role of personnel analyst, per multiple reports, and will work with the team's coaching staff and personnel staff.
It's a change for Welker, who worked as an assistant coach in his previous NFL stops, most recently as wide receivers coach for the Dolphins from 2022-24. Welker joined the Dolphins from the San Francisco 49ers.
Welker has a connection with both Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters. Quinn was on head coach Nick Saban's Dolphins staff in Welker's final two seasons as a Dolphins player, and Peters was assistant GM for the 49ers in Welker's final season there as an assistant coach before he came over to Miami.
Earlier in the offseason, Welker interviewed with the New England Patriots, one of the teams for which Welker played during his illustrious career. But he was passed over by new coach Mike Vrabel, his former teammate with the Patriots in 2007-08.
Welker joined the Patriots after the Dolphins traded him for second- and seventh-round picks in the 2007 draft.
Vrabel bypassed Welker in favor of Todd Downing, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons when he was head coach of the Tennessee Titans.
WELKER'S TIME IN MIAMI
Under Welker's tutelage, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle set career marks for yardage and touchdowns in 2023. Welker was brought to Miami to coach the receivers in 2022, rejoining head coach Mike McDaniel after their time together with the 49ers.
The Dolphins offensive production dropped off quite a bit in 2024 partly due to injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Neither Hill nor Waddle were close to what they were the year before and they both failed to break the 1,000-yard mark. It was the first time for Waddle during his four-year career and the first for Hill since 2019 when he missed four games because of a shoulder injury.
During his six seasons in New England, Welker caught 672 balls for 4,459 yards and 37 touchdowns. During his Patriots days Welker was an All-Pro for several years. He also played in five Pro Bowls when he was with New England.
Over his entire 12-year career, Welker had amassed 903 catches for 9,924 yards. He scored a total of 50 touchdowns.
THE DOLPHINS COACHING STAFF COMINGS AND GOINGS
Former Miami special teams coordinator Danny Crossman has still not found a job since he was terminated by the Dolphins. Welker and Crossman were both terminated at the same time by McDaniel.
Miami has since hired Robert Prince as its new wide receivers coach and Craig Aukerman as special teams coordinator.
Along with Welker, a few Dolphins assistants were interviewed for different jobs this offseason but were bypassed and remain on the Miami staff.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver interviewed for the head coaching positions with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.
QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow interviewed for the defensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.
Finally, Prince interviewed for the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator position shortly after being hired by the Dolphins.