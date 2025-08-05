All Dolphins

What Phillips Said About His Injury Scare and Social Media Post

The Miami Dolphins outside linebacker was back at practice Tuesday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) works during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) works during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jaelan Phillips was back at Miami Dolphins practice Tuesday, evidence the injury he sustained over the weekend was minor — just like he indicated on social media.

Phillips sustained a contusion when he was leg-whipped Saturday and left practice early, but made sure to alert everyone there was no need for concern after getting a lot of messages.

"I appreciate the concern from all the supporters and stuff, but yeah, I just had to let everybody know," Phillips said. "I had people blowing my phone up. So it's like, 'Everything OK, blah, blah?' So maybe next time, let's just, hey, Jaelan is down for a second. It's all right, though.

"Yeah, I feel great. I'm obviously back practicing. Those contusions hurt like a mug now, I'll tell you that much. But yeah, nothing long term, I'm back, I'm great."

Phillips, who wore the orange jersey on the day he left practice early, worked with no limitations Tuesday.

Coming back from a torn Achilles tendon in 2023 and a torn ACL in 2024, Phillips understands the concern from those who watched or heard about him leaving practice early, but he's also frustrated by the notion that he's injury-prone — even if his history going back to college does reveal a lot of injuries, which clearly are not the result of somebody not taking care of his body.

"Obviously I know why the real fans are concerned," Phillips said, "but you also got to understand that there's a whole group of people that are just trying to build this narrative that I'm injury-prone and stuff like that. So I'm just telling them to calm down, telling them to chill out."

Phillips' return in 2025 is important to the Dolphins, who figure to have to rely on their pass rush to make up for the lack of proven players in the secondary.

With Phillips, Bradley Chubb and 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson, the Dolphins have the makings of a dynamic pass-rushing trio at outside linebacker.

On a personal level, it's also a big year for Phillips, who currently is scheduled to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option with a guaranteed salary of $13.3 million.

Phillips, who took advantage of his media session Tuesday to remind everyone that registration for the 2026 Dolphins Cancer Challenge opens Friday, currently is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next March. And his market value will depend to some degree — maybe a large degree — to him showing the ability to make it through a season.

The last thing he needs is a significant injury, which is why his post-practice tweet and return to practice Tuesday was a welcome sight.

