What's the Future Hold for Cam Smith?
After the Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Cam Smith on injured reserve this week, it all but ended a second NFL season that wasn't much better, if at all, than his first.
And now we're left to wonder what's next for Smith and, more importantly, whether he ever will live up to his status as a second-round pick.
Because right now, it's looking more like Smith one day will be viewed as a draft bust than a hit.
Premature? Sure, but two years in, this is not looking like a good pick for the Miami Dolphins.
A FIRST IN OVER A DECADE
As it stands right now, Smith has played in 21 games for the Dolphins in his first two seasons but without making a single start.
We have to go back more than a decade for the last time the Dolphins had a second-round pick who failed to start a game in his first two seasons. That played was quarterback Pat White, who was drafted in 2009.
And the last time a Dolphins second-round pick didn't become a starter by at least his second season was with another cornerback, Jamar Taylor, who was drafted in 2013.
The list of second-round picks since White includes Koa Misi, Daniel Thomas, Jonathan Martin, Taylor, Jarvis Landry, Jordan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Raekwon McMillan, Mike Gesicki, Raekwon Davis, Robert Hunt, Jevon Holland, Liam Eichenberg and Smith.
SMITH'S TOUGH FIRST TWO SEASONS
The Dolphins selected Smith with the 51st overall pick in 2023, the idea being that he eventually would replace Xavien Howard as one of the team's starting cornerbacks.
Instead, Smith never got out of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's doghouse as a rookie and ended up playing a grand total of 20 snaps on defense. This season has been about injuries after he started the season on IR with a hamstring injury, came back, and then sustained the shoulder injury against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.
But in between, Smith was beaten out for snaps by rookie free agent Storm Duck, which clearly is not a good sign.
There were flashes in his rookie camp when Smith showed intriguing potential, but there's reason for concern toward the end of his second NFL season.
Cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo, though, remains high on Smith's future.
"The big thing that I want to work on with him is just that continued confidence in his technique and attacking the football when it's down the field," Araujo said Thursday. "And not just covering the guy, but you are at the point where you are going to take the football back. And just continuing to refine that technique. What I think will continue to help that is his play strength. And when he was on IR earlier in the year, he was working on getting stronger and getting his body in position for that play strength. And that's going to continue to grow with him and I think as that continues to improve as he gets his feet underneath him more from a technique standpoint, which he improved drastically. His personality, everything was blossoming. He was doing an amazing job, so we're really excited about him. But he needs continued reps and as that play strength increases you're going to see more balance in his game and his ability to impact the point of attack a lot more."
In selecting Smith, the Dolphins passed up on four prospects who already have made significant contributions to their teams: Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet, Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice and Bills G O'Cyrus Torrence.
It obviously would be a major bummer if Smith didn't emerge and break through at some point and, who knows, maybe it happens in 2025. But two years in, this is not looking very good.