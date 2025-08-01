What Tyreek Said About Tua Comments, New Coaches, Stretching
A Tyreek Hill media session always is bound to produce some noteworthy moments, and the latest didn’t disappoint in that regard.
But the Miami Dolphins wide receiver also made it a point to continue emphasizing it’s all about the team and taking accountability in 2025 after a season (and after the season) that fell short on both counts.
The most notable comment in that regard came when he was asked about QB Tua Tagovailoa’s comments that their relationship and that of Hill with his teammates remained a work in progress.
Asked how he’s going continuing to mend the relationship, Hill said, "Just showing up, man. I feel like that's the most important thing, being consistent, coming out here, working every day hard, just trying to get back to that old form of myself, man. I think that's very important, just holding myself accountable, man.
“I think Tua's comments were needed. I mean, he's obviously the leader of our team, so he sets the standard. So I'm just trying to be the best teammate, best version of myself for this team I can be. Man, every day showing up. That means coming out here every day, busting my tail in practice, I think it's important.. So if you want to be able to leave a legacy, you’ve got to be able to consistently do those kind of things."
TYREEK TALKS STRETCHING
One area where we can see in difference in Hill already is showing up for the start of the stretching period, something that didn’t really happen in 2024.
“I think it's very important, because football is a team sport, and I think whenever guys are able to see me come out here and stretch with them, it just keeps the engine rolling, I'm saying, with the whole team. So it is important.”
Tyreek always will be Tyreek, though, so he pointed out that the one day he wasn’t there for the stretching period, he was “just dropping the kids off to the pool.”
And then Tyreek explained why he so often was late or absence for stretching last year.
It’s not exactly the kind of stuff you want to hear from one of the best players on the team — understanding that with Hill, you always have to make room for the possibility he’s just trolling and there actually was a different reason.
That said, here was Hill’s explanation: “I was just trying to see what (b.s.) y'all I were talking about on Twitter before I came out. That's a serious answer, though. That's a serious answer there. What did you want me to say more? You want me to expound on that? That's all I’ve got to say. I just wanted to see what you guys were posting before I came out."
Another potential headline-making comment — though we’re choosing to not make it so — came when he was asked how the Dolphins could go about changing their identity from that of a “finesse team.”
Hill’s answer: Get De’Von Achane off the field on third-and-short because he’s not a big back.
While there’s merit to what Hill is saying — he also pointed out the Dolphins have bigger options at running back — it’s not the kind of comment you often hear from a player.
NEW COACH AND STUDY CHANGES
Back to his own issues, Hill said he likes how new wide receivers coach Robert Prince has preached accountability and how new senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik has helped improve his study habits.
"Coach RP, he's been great from the moment he has gotten here,” Hill said. “He has been getting on me and (Jaylen) Waddle's nerves since he's got here, but I think it's great, though, that accountability piece is something that you know we needed, and then also pushing us every day. I think a lot of people know me and Waddle like we’re gonna bust our tail each and every day, but having that extra piece and coach in our ear every single day reminding us that we can be All-Pro, we can be Pro Bowlers, we can help this team win, win playoff games is important also.
“And as far as Coach Slo, he's been great too, as far as route detail, where to be at for the quarterback. I think he has done a great job on simplifying for me and Waddle, and then also the other guys on just this offense because at first I, I'm gonna be completely honest, I didn't understand the offense for the first three years of me being here. But this year, I feel like Coach Slo has explained it a lot. And we're taking notes in meeting rooms, which is great, something I've never done in my career.”
Hill closed out his media session with another memorable line after saying Darren Waller was one of the players who could help make up for the loss of Jonnu Smith now that he’s with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Asked what Waller has shown him during his career, Hill replied quickly, “He can rap.”