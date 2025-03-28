Where Are the Defensive Linemen?
The Miami Dolphins' free agency approach this offseason has in many ways resembled what the team did last year.
There is one big exception.
A very big exception.
It concerns the defensive line and an entirely different approach to addressing the position. It's actually almost a complete 180.
It would be a cliché, but it's been almost like feast to famine.
The Dophins seemingly were signing every available free agent defensive tackle last offseason, but this year they've barely addressed the position.
In fact, the only moves made this offseason have involved re-signing starting nose tackle Benito Jones and Matt Dickerson, who was signed to the active roster only at the end of the season. We also could add the re-signing of Neil Farrell to a future contract after he ended the 2024 season on the practice squad, but that's clearly as secondary move.
This is a far cry from the shopping spree of 2024.
We remember last offseason? It almost became a running joke to watch the team add defensive tackle after defensive tackle, starting even before free agency with the additions of journeymen Isaiah Mack and Daviyon Nixon.
It continued with re-signing Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones, Jonathan Harris and Neville Gallimore in the early days of free agency before later on signing Teair Tart and finally potential future Hall of Famer Calais Campbell.
DOLPHINS NEED HELP AT D-TACKLE
The Dolphins better have a flurry of moves in mind for the coming weeks and months because the cupboard is pretty bare on the defensive front.
It consists at this time of Zach Sieler, Jones, Farrell and Dickerson.
Sieler and Jones are set, but Farrell and Dickerson becoming major contributors would be a best-case scenario and might not be entirely realistic.
There are some veteran free agents left on the market, none as significant as Campbell, whose return to the Dolphins in 2025 would be huge but is also far from a sure thing because he first has to decide to continue playing and then choose the Dolphins from what figure to be a good number of offers.
Another veteran available at this time is former Dophins backup John Jenkins, along with another former Dophins player, Jordan Phillips.
But what remains are mostly rotational players, and the Dolphins could use another potential starter.
Campbell would take care of that need, but again there are no guarantees with him.
The draft also could provide that missing starter, but that likely would require the Dolphins' first- or second-round pick, and options would include prospects like Michigan's Kenneth Grant, Oregon's Derrick Harmon, Mississippi's Walter Nolen, Toledo's Darius Alexander and Texas' Alfred Collins.
How the Dolphins will fill out the roster is a question mark at this point.
What should be obvious is there are many moves to come at the position because — unlike last year — there just hasn't been much action so far this offseason.