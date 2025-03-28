All Dolphins

Where Are the Defensive Linemen?

The Miami Dolphins' approach to the defensive line has been in direct contrast to what happened last offseason

Alain Poupart

Indianapolis Colts running back Trey Sermon (27) is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Benito Jones (95) and linebacker David Long Jr. (11) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium last season.
Indianapolis Colts running back Trey Sermon (27) is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Benito Jones (95) and linebacker David Long Jr. (11) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium last season. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' free agency approach this offseason has in many ways resembled what the team did last year.

There is one big exception.

A very big exception.

It concerns the defensive line and an entirely different approach to addressing the position. It's actually almost a complete 180.

It would be a cliché, but it's been almost like feast to famine.

The Dophins seemingly were signing every available free agent defensive tackle last offseason, but this year they've barely addressed the position.

In fact, the only moves made this offseason have involved re-signing starting nose tackle Benito Jones and Matt Dickerson, who was signed to the active roster only at the end of the season. We also could add the re-signing of Neil Farrell to a future contract after he ended the 2024 season on the practice squad, but that's clearly as secondary move.

This is a far cry from the shopping spree of 2024.

We remember last offseason? It almost became a running joke to watch the team add defensive tackle after defensive tackle, starting even before free agency with the additions of journeymen Isaiah Mack and Daviyon Nixon.

It continued with re-signing Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones, Jonathan Harris and Neville Gallimore in the early days of free agency before later on signing Teair Tart and finally potential future Hall of Famer Calais Campbell.

DOLPHINS NEED HELP AT D-TACKLE

The Dolphins better have a flurry of moves in mind for the coming weeks and months because the cupboard is pretty bare on the defensive front.

It consists at this time of Zach Sieler, Jones, Farrell and Dickerson.

Sieler and Jones are set, but Farrell and Dickerson becoming major contributors would be a best-case scenario and might not be entirely realistic.

There are some veteran free agents left on the market, none as significant as Campbell, whose return to the Dolphins in 2025 would be huge but is also far from a sure thing because he first has to decide to continue playing and then choose the Dolphins from what figure to be a good number of offers.

Another veteran available at this time is former Dophins backup John Jenkins, along with another former Dophins player, Jordan Phillips.

But what remains are mostly rotational players, and the Dolphins could use another potential starter.

Campbell would take care of that need, but again there are no guarantees with him.

The draft also could provide that missing starter, but that likely would require the Dolphins' first- or second-round pick, and options would include prospects like Michigan's Kenneth Grant, Oregon's Derrick Harmon, Mississippi's Walter Nolen, Toledo's Darius Alexander and Texas' Alfred Collins.

How the Dolphins will fill out the roster is a question mark at this point.

What should be obvious is there are many moves to come at the position because — unlike last year — there just hasn't been much action so far this offseason.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

