Where Do Smith, Campbell Rank Among Biggest Immediate Impact Dolphins Free Agents?
There was a national debate this week regarding the biggest first-year impact made by a free agent through the years, related to Saquon Barkley helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl.
This got us to thinking about Miami Dolphins free agents, and where Jonnu Smith and Calais Campbell would rank among those who made the biggest first-year impact on the team.
When he became a replacement for Travis Kelce this week, Smith became the 15th player to be selected to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Dolphins.
That group includes four rookie draft picks (Dan Marino, 1983; John Offerdahl ,1986; Richmond Webb, 1990; and Jake Long 2008) — and six acquired via trade (Paul Warfield, 1970; Delvin Williams, 1978; Irving Fryar, 1993; Ricky Williams, 2002; Tyreek Hill, 2022; and Jalen Ramsey, 2023).
That leaves five who joined the team as free agents: Keith Jackson in 1992, Keith Byars in 1993, Brent Grimes in 2013, Terron Armstead in 2022, and Smith in 2024.
So where does Smith fit into the ranking of immediate-impact free agents? And same with Campbell, even though he didn't make the Pro Bowl?
RANKINGS THE BIGGEST FIRST-YEAR IMPACT BY A DOLPHINS FREE AGENT
So who made the biggest first-year impact after joining the Dolphins as a free agent. Here's our ranking:
1. QB Chad Pennington, 2008 — Pennington didn't make the Pro Bowl in 2008, but he did tie for second with Atlanta Falcons RB Michael Turner in the NFL MVP voting behind winner Peyton Manning. While the Wildcat was the story of that 2008 season, Pennington's handling of the offense after he arrived in August played a large role in the Dolphins going from 1-15 to 11-5 and AFC East champions (the last time they've done it).
2. CB Brent Grimes, 2013 — That 2013 season will be remembered for Bullygate, but the Dolphins still almost made the playoffs through that turmoil, and a big reason was the play of the defense. And Grimes (with his team-leading four interceptions) was a big part of that.
3. TE Keith Jackson, 1992 — Jackson joined the Dolphins after the start of the 1992 season after a federal judge declared him and three other players free agents. He scored a touchdown in his very first game with Miami, which happened to be a rout of the AFC East rival Bills and helped Miami reached the AFC Championship Game (again the last time they've done it).
4. TE Jonnu Smith, 2024 — After a slow start, Smith made the tight end in the Dolphins passing game relevant again, finishing the season with franchise records for the position in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.
5. T Terron Armstead, 2022 — Armstead proved just as good as advertised after arriving from the New Orleans Saints and he'd be higher on this list if he hadn't missed four starts because of injuries in that first year in Miami.
6. DT Calais Campbell, 2024 — What Campbell was able to achieve for the Dolphins this season at the age of 38 was remarkable, but he earned this spot on the list on merit and production, not just because he was able to hold off Father Time for at least another year.
7. FB Keith Byars, 1993 — It wasn't just the snow angel on that memorable Thanksgiving Day in Dallas (even though that was pretty amazing); Byars became a major factor for the Dolphins passing game after arriving from Philadelphia.
8. DT Larry Chester, 2003 — This is not a household name and he didn't put up stats, but he was a wall in the middle of the defensive line alongside Tim Bowens and not a small reason the Dolphins allowed a paltry 3.3 yards per rushing attempt that season.
Honorable mention: G Jamie Nails, DT Ndamukong Suh, 2015; DE Emmanuel Ogbah, 2020