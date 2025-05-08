Where Does Chop Robinson Stand with his Run Defense?
When the Miami Dolphins selected Chop Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, they knew he had the tools to be an impressive pass rusher.
The Penn State product lived up to that during the second half of last season, recording 45 quarterback pressures and six sacks from Week 9 on. However, Robinson’s pass-rush ability isn’t what’s been debated recently.
Former Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead defended Robinson’s ability to stop the run on social media after a columnist suggested that Robinson’s inability to set the edge would make it hard to play him every down.
We’re not here to debate who is right or wrong in this scenario. Instead, we will look at the film to see where Robinson’s strengths against the run are and where he needs to improve.
Robinson’s Strengths
The first part of Robinson’s run defense is his ability to make plays from the backside. Last season, Robinson was credited with 12 tackles on running plays, several of which involved him coming from behind the play to make a tackle.
Teams tried to block Robinson with tight ends — to varying degrees of success — a lot last season, but his athleticism can make him tough to handle, even on plays like this against the Browns.
Watch Robinson engage with the tight end and then slip by him to get down the line and make the tackle. Robinson got good initial hand placement, and the front side of Miami’s defensive line did a nice job stuffing up the blocking.
Robinson has an excellent first step off the snap, and his thinner frame allows him to slip between blockers and get into the backfield. Under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the Dolphins are not a gap-penetration front, but Robinson provides some ability there.
In Armstead’s post, he mentioned that Robinson is “strong and WILLING to attack blockers! The willingness is the part to focus on when you get those elite rushers.”
Robinson’s effort stands out on tape, whether he’s defending the run or rushing the passer.
This rep against the Titans is a good example, as Robinson absorbs the cut block, stays in the play, and helps make the tackle for minimal gain. He could have done a better job managing the initial block, but he stuck with the play and prevented it from becoming a huge mistake.
This is not a run play, but it’s important to look at because it shows Robinson’s overall hustle and effort as a player. Watch him help track down Garrett Wilson downfield after the quick completion.
Robinson’s effort and speed will set a decent floor for his ability to defend the run. Armstead is correct in saying that a lot of run defense boils down to effort or “willingness,” as he put it, and Robinson is in no short supply of that.
Where Robinson Can Improve
Most of Robinson’s problems as a run defender stem from his size — he’s small, and it makes it hard for him to deal with contact at times.
Robinson is roughly 6-3, 254 pounds with 32-inch arms. That ranks in the 22nd, 27th, and 14th percentile among edge rushers at the NFL Combine since 2000. His lack of length makes it hard for him to separate from offensive linemen when engaged.
This play against the Cardinals shows Robinson’s struggles when tackles get into his frame. He doesn’t have the length to get into their chest and lacks the anchor to hold his ground.
Robinson’s size is also an issue when he’s dealing with pulling blockers. Even if the offensive linemen miss their mark a bit, their size can be overwhelming for Robinson, as he gets swallowed up and pushed downfield.
Robinson can’t make his arms longer, and you don’t want him adding too much weight because that could affect his speed when rushing the passer — easily his most valuable trait.
Instead, the solution is for Robinson to become a technician with his hands. His initial placement off the snap needs to improve, and he must be more efficient at shedding blocks with his hands.
Better hand usage would go a long way toward his pass-rush ability taking the next step.
The last area of concern might be the biggest one. Robinson is an incredibly unreliable tackler in the open field. His struggles are due to a combination of his limited length and overaggressiveness.
According to PFF, Robinson had a 33 percent missed tackle rate last season, which is incredibly high, especially considering Robinson was not an every-down player.
Most of his missed tackles look like the one above against the Colts. He gets into the backfield with speed, but he just can’t quite wrap up to finish the play. If Robinson wants to be a full-time player in 2025, he’ll have to cut his missed tackle rate in half at the very least.
Robinson’s Outlook
When the Dolphins drafted Robinson, they likely weren’t expecting him to be an overly impressive run defender. He wasn’t one in college, and his size and length will always be detrimental to his development.
There’s only so much you can do with an undersized player like Robinson. However, Robinson did prove he wasn’t a total zero against the run as a rookie. His hustle and athleticism allow him to make plays others can’t or won’t.
He still struggles to set the edge consistently, but he did flash the ability to hold his ground. If he can get stronger in his first full offseason, there’s a good chance he can be average in that area.
If he can become more of a technician with his hands and clean up his tackling, there’s no reason to think he can’t be an every-down player.
That would be a massive win for the Dolphins, as Robinson’s pass-rush upside more than makes up for him being an average run defender. Plus, with Miami’s investments into the interior defensive line this offseason, Robinson will be playing next to many good run defenders.