Where Does Grier Rank in Popularity Among Fans?

Research evaluated every general manager's popularity with their team's fans after the first wave of free agency

Alain Poupart

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier discusses the 2024 NFL draft during a press conference last April.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier discusses the 2024 NFL draft during a press conference last April.
General Manager Chris Grier has been a frequent target of Miami Dolphins fan backlash in recent years, though it really intensified after the team fell to 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs.

But how does that criticism to what other general managers around the NFL experience?

It's really difficult to get a clear, definitive answer to that question, but the folks at Betway Insider tried to provide some sort of picture of general manager popularity with their fan base in the first wave of free agency this offseason — by ranking them based on percentage of positive social media mentions in their home team's location from March 10-21.

Based on that measure, Grier not surprisingly ranked in the bottom half of NFL GMs, but he was far from the actual bottom.

Grier came in tied for 21st with Mickey Loomis of the New Orleans Saints with a 26 percent rate of positive social media posts.

This was a much better score than that of last-place Terry Fontenot of the Atlanta Falcons, who got only 9 percent positive mentions.

At the very top was Jacksonville Jaguars newcomer James Gladstone, who got 96 percent positive mentions, followed by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah of the Minnesota Vikings at 88 percent, and George Paton of the Denver Brocos at 75 percent.

The only other GM to get at least as many positive mentions as negative ones were the Chicago Bears' Ryan Poles at 70 percent, the Baltimore Ravens' Eric DeCosta at 60, and the Buffalo Bills' Brandon Beane at 50 percent.

THE DOLPHINS MOVES SO FAR IN FREE AGENCY

The Dolphins' first wave of free agency featured the signing of 12 veterans from other teams, though none could be considered a splash move.

Added during that time were QB Zach Wilson, RB Alexander Mattison, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TE Pharaoh Brown, G James Daniels, G/T Larry Borom, LB K.J. Britt, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB Artie Burns, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis and P Ryan Stonehouse.

The Dolphins also re-signed eight of their own free agents and also lost eight, the most significant being safety Jevon Holland, who signed with the New York Giants.

