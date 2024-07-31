Where the Dolphins Really Need to Get Physical
One of the biggest talking points at Miami Dolphins camp Tuesday was about Jalen Ramsey's post-practice speech to his defensive teammates regarding the need for the team to become more physical.
While he didn't share details of the conversation, linebacker Jordyn Brooks did say the gist of Ramsey's speech was "just being a bully on defense."
That, of course, is a good goal for any defensive unit because it then can dictate terms to the opponent, though the argument could be made there's just as much value in taking the ball away.
But from the standpoint of physicality, maybe what was more important in that practice Tuesday was the final period, which featured the offense with the ball in third-and-1 situations.
That, we would argue, is where the Dolphins need to become more physical. That is where it would be ideal if they were to become bullies.
THE BIGGEST NEXT STEP FOR THE OFFENSE
The Dolphins' calling card on offense has been, still is and figures to continue to be speed and there's no way around it when you have arguably the fastest set of skill position players maybe in NFL history.
But there are times when the offense does have to throw in a physical element, and this is where the Dolphins have to be better.
And nowhere did this manifest itself more than those third-and-1 situations last year. The Dolphins ran the ball less than half of their 23 third-and-1s — 11, to be precise — and, worse, they converted only five times.
We're not asking for the Dolphins to become the Philadelphia Eagles and be practically automatic in third-and-1 or even fourth-and-1 situations (thanks to the "tush push"), but they absolutely have to be better.
This is where becoming bullies would be good.
It's also where the third-and-1 drill at the end of practice Tuesday stood out.
“A lot of those are, especially like the short-yardage competition today, is much less about the technique honestly," tackle Terron Armstead said. "It’s just about competing. ‘I want to whip his ass, let’s get this first down. Let’s talk after.’ That’s really it. We worry about the steps and all of that later. The defense jumping offsides, we’re jumping this snap, you know what I mean, it’s just competition. That’s what you want to see, who is able to rise up to that competition, to win that period, that’s what you want to see. It’s not a technique drill, it’s not make sure you get this step down. No, it’s, ‘Let’s go whip his ass.’”
The Dolphins have been very good at running around and past opponents since Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill arrived; it's time they got better at running at and through opponents.
That's kind of the physicality that could make the biggest difference for the Dolphins.