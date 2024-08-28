White Joining AFC East Opponent
Quarterback Mike White became a free agent when the Miami Dolphins released him Sunday, and now he's joining a division rival.
White visited the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday and was signed to their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Following their moves to get down to the 53-player limit, the Bills have two quarterbacks on their active roster, Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, is nursing a lower-body injury.
White was released after losing a training camp battle with Skylar Thompson for the chance to serve as the top backup to Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.
White had that role in 2023, though his regular season action was limited to six pass attempts in mop-up duty at the end of Dolphins blowout victories.
The Dolphins signed White to a two-year contract during the 2023 offseason and they saved $3.5 million of cap space by releasing him.
Because the Dolphins will need a third quarterback — on the practice squad, if not the active roster — and because of White's familiarity with the offense, the idea of him returning to Miami has seemed like a distinct possibility.
That's assuming White doesn't find a better option.
"In those situations, it’s tough because someone has to win; someone has to lose," Tagovailoa said Monday about the backup QB battle. "Me and Skylar texted Mike – I think Skylar talked to Mike on the phone, but just the relationship that we’ve had in that room had been something really, really cool. But at the end of the day, that’s part of the business. That’s part of the job, and Mike knows where I stand with him. I appreciate the things that he’s done to help us last year and then also this year as well.
"We’ll see who we end up grabbing if we don’t get Mike back when cuts are done and whatnot leading into next week.”