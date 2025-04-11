Who's the Better O-line Prospect Fit for Dolphins: Membou, Campbell or Banks?
The Miami Dolphins’ most crucial needs in the 2025 NFL draft have come into focus.
With the first two waves of free agency finished, it’s clear the Dolphins’ primary needs are guard, safety, cornerback, and interior defensive line. There are some depth needs across the roster, but those are the positions where the team needs a starter.
Although the positions where the Dolphins need the most help are obvious, which player they should select is far less so. In this series, we cover the top players available at each position of need and break down who fits the Dolphins best.
Part 4 of this series will cover the top options at interior offensive line, after part 1 covered cornerback, part 2 covered interior defensive line, and part 3 covered safety.
Let’s look at Armand Membou (Missouri), Will Campbell (LSU), and Kelvin Banks (Texas).
How Armand Membou Fits Miami
Pros of Membou’s Game
Membou is arguably the cleanest offensive line prospect in this entire class. He had an impressive season holding down the right tackle spot for Missouri and has nailed every part of the pre-draft process.
Membou’s combine testing was great, and he checked in with 33-inch arms at 332 pounds. The arm-length consideration would make Membou a tackle for most teams, but Miami would likely play him at guard in Year 1.
Wherever Membou plays, he’s an excellent fit for the Dolphins. Missouri ran some outside zone concepts last season, and Membou showed the athletic ability and technique to execute them well.
His movement skills allow him to pull out into space and climb to the second level without issue. He’s also a finisher in the running game, frequently driving defenders into the ground and off the ball to create wide running lanes.
In pass protection, Membou is a powerful presence with accurate, strong hand strikes, allowing him to stunt pass rushers early in reps. He’s also athlete enough to mirror pass rushers on longer reps.
Membou allowed zero sacks last season after allowing two in the previous season — he improved massively in his ability to properly pass set on longer concepts.
Although the Dolphins need a guard for this season, Membou’s experience at right tackle might be better than a player with experience on the left side. In the long term, it would make a lot more sense for the Dolphins to replace Austin Jackson rather than Patrick Paul.
Paul’s tape at right tackle is brutal, so having someone who wouldn’t have to learn a new position in Year 2 (assuming the team moves off Jackson) is a significant advantage.
Cons of Membou’s Game
The biggest negative for the Dolphins is that Membou likely won’t be on the board at pick 13. He’s almost always gone inside the top 10 in recent mock drafts, so the Dolphins likely would have to move up to acquire him.
A move up the board at pick 13 seems unlikely for the Dolphins, as they need as much volume as possible to fill all of their roster needs.
On the field, Membou can be susceptible to outside rushes when his footwork doesn’t quite sync up with his hands. Although he’s naturally strong and has a physical mentality, he could be more aggressive in how he applies it at times.
The only other gap worth mentioning is that Membou only has one year of quality tape. He was a three-year contributor and two-year starter for the Tigers, but his 2024 film is leaps and bounds better than the previous two seasons.
There are not many other holes to poke in Membou’s game. He’s an incredibly clean prospect with the upside worthy of going in the top 10.
How Will Campbell Fits Miami
Pros of Campbell’s Game
If Membou isn’t regarded as the top offensive line prospect, then it’s Campbell. The LSU product was a three-year starter in the SEC, and he looked like an NFL player from the moment he started playing.
Campbell has good natural size (6-6, 323) and well above-average athletic ability to execute a wide variety of schemes and assignments on the offensive line.
Campbell is a powerful run blocker with the athletic profile to execute Miami’s outside zone-heavy scheme. It wasn’t something he did a ton at LSU, but it’s clear he’s got the tools to do it in the NFL.
His overall powerful and leg drive might also incentivize the Dolphins to run more gap/power concepts, especially if they view Campbell as a long-term guard prospect.
When it comes to pass protection, Campbell is a technician. He has excellent hand placement and strike timing, allowing him to maximize his length and handle all types of rushers. He’s also got a quality anchor to absorb power rushers, which is rare for someone with his athletic profile.
Campbell is really just a solid all-around player. LSU’s offense put him in a tough spot last season with often they dropped back to pass while trailing, which is why some of his pressure numbers can look like they regressed.
But on tape, Campbell is still the same player who went in the top five of mock drafts this summer.
Cons of Campbell’s Game
Campbell has the same “con” as Membou, as it’s unlikely the LSU product will be on the board when the Dolphins select at pick 13.
The other major talking point for Campbell is whether he should play guard or tackle. Campbell’s combine measurements (32-inch arm, 77-inch wingspan) show a player who is better off playing guard at the next level.
However, Campbell’s arm length met the 33-inch threshold when they were measured at his pro day. Many prospects had different arm length measurements between All-Star games, the combine, and pro day this offseason, so it’s hard to know what number to trust.
For Miami’s purposes, this debate doesn’t matter a whole ton. The Dolphins likely would want Campbell to play guard in Year 1, regardless of his arm length.
The question would be whether the Dolphins would feel comfortable kicking Campbell back out to tackle in Year 2. Unlike Membou, Campbell played only left tackle at LSU. So if Paul hits, Campbell would have to learn two new positions in as many seasons.
On tape, Campbell can lose to speed rushers around his outside shoulder sometimes (another reason some project him to guard), and his pad level in the running game can be a little inconsistent.
How Kelvin Banks Jr. Fits Miami
Pros of Banks’ Game
Banks is another three-year starter at left tackle, but he’s probably the best scheme fit that we’ve listed so far.
The Texas offense mirrored many of Miami’s bread-and-butter concepts this past season, giving Banks a leg up on some other players in terms of transitioning to the Dolphins’ offense. Banks would be a good fit either way, though.
The Texas product is an excellent mover and zone blocker, whether it’s inside or outside zone. He does a good job reaching his landmarks and sealing off rushing lanes off the edge. He’s not the most overwhelming physical presence, but he’s got plenty of strength.
Banks also has great size to complement his movement skills. At the NFL combine, he was listed at 6-5, 315 pounds, with 33-inch arms and an 84-inch wingspan.
Those are tackle measurements and give Banks plenty of room for error when engaged with pass rushers. Across 2,774 career snaps, Banks allowed just four sacks.
His athletic profile and size allow him to easily mirror rushers in tight spaces, preventing them from working through his body to the quarterback. He’s an aggressive pass protector who likes to land his hands early in reps.
Offensive linemen are asked to win early in the Dolphins’ scheme, so it’s just another reason Banks would be a good fit.
Cons of Banks’ Game
Banks is the first player we’ve listed here who should be on the board at pick 13.
However, Banks is not as clean of a prospect as Membou or Campbell. Banks’ pass protection technique can be a bit hit or miss at times. He likes to lunge out of his stance to land his hands, which leaves him unbalanced.
That led to many reps where he was swim-moved or shed to the ground. This led to several easy pressures and blown blocks in the running game. Patrick Paul had a similar issue at Houston, so perhaps the Dolphins don’t mind this flaw in offensive linemen.
That would make sense since the team needs quick winners in the running game, and Tua Tagovailoa gets the ball out so quickly in the passing game.
Still, if the offense wants to evolve at all, it would be a good idea to take offensive linemen who can hold up a little longer than a few seconds. Banks is certainly capable of being that player, but he needs some refinement before he can take that step.
Besides some technique concerns, Banks runs into the same positional issue as Campbell. Banks only played left tackle at Texas, so even in a perfect world, Banks would need to learn two positions in two seasons.
That’s a lot to ask of a player, especially one who hasn’t mastered his primary position yet.
Membou vs. Campbell vs. Banks — Verdict
This is simultaneously the easiest and hardest pick we’ve made in this series.
Given how the draft is expected to play out, Banks is the only real choice. Campbell and Membou likely won’t be in play for the Dolphins at 13 overall.
Setting that aside, we would stack these three players in the order they’re listed above. Membou would be an ideal selection, given his physicality and ability to play on the right side of the line long term. Campbell is just the next-best option because his tape is better than Banks by a pretty fair margin.
This is not to say Banks is a bad prospect or that he would be a bad first-round selection. He’s a perfect scheme fit and has the talent to warrant a middle-of-the-first-round pick.
Although we compared some of his weaknesses to Paul’s coming out of last year’s draft, Banks’ tape at Texas is much cleaner than anything Paul put together before the Dolphins selected him in Round 2.
The real question is whether the Dolphins taking an offensive lineman at pick 13 is close to their best option. We’d argue it isn’t, and the exercise of going through the top players likely available at each of the team’s biggest needs has only made that more obvious.
If Membou or Campbell slip down the board, that changes things. They’re top-10 caliber prospects who would be a steal for the Dolphins.
Unless that happens, the Dolphins should have a better player available to them than reaching — even if it’s a small reach — for a player like Banks.