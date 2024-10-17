Why Bowser Could Become Major Pick-Up for Defense
Tyus Bowser stepped off of a red-eye flight from Seattle to Miami. Three days later he was the starting outside linebacker for the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots.
Bowser is fortunate to have played under Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver when the two were with the Baltimore Ravens. There was system familiarity which made it easier for Bowser to step in and take control of the position. He already knew the defensive scheme.
Bowser played for the Ravens from 2017-2022. Weaver was a coach the defensive line coach for Baltimore from 2021-2023.
WEAVER KEPT AN EYE ON BOWSER WHILE HE WAS OUT OF FOOTBALL
"Ty is obviously a guy I have history with and unfortunately he missed last season dealing with some things with his knee. I think Tyus is a tremendous football player," Weaver said. "I still think he is kind of working himself into where he was prior to injury, but he's extremely knowledgeable from a team standpoint. He can play multiple positions."
Weaver said he kept an eye on Bowser when he was out of football. He also watched and waited for him to be cleared to play.
Bowser was definitely a player on Weaver's radar.
"I've been keeping an eye on Tyus for a while because when I first got here he still wasn't cleared to play," Weaver said. "So, we were just kind of keeping an eye on him an where he was from a health standpoint. Just because I knew he would be a seamless add to the defense."
When Bowser was playing for Weaver, he played both the right and inside linebacker positions.
"So just when you acquire somebody that's that familiar with what you're doing, particularly with this point in the season, that's huge for a defense because you don't have to limit yourself when he is in the game," Weaver said. "So I think the sky's the limit for him as he gets more confident and where he's at with his body. I think you are gonna see more production from him."
THE BART SCOTT/NEW YORK JETS COMPARISON
Weaver compares him bringing Bowser to Miami as being similar to when Rex Ryan brought Bart Scott and Jim Leonhard with him to the Jets from Baltimore.
"You have guys that are scheme familiar that are able now to help you teach the other guys some of the intracacies of what you're trying to get done," Weaver said. "So, in terms of his flexibility, I mean he can play Sam backer. You can rush him from multiple spots on the edge, inside, he can drop and he knows every drop with detail. So, just adds a tremendous value for us."