Why Brooks Could Be Even Better in 2025
It’s a new year, but the scheme stays the same for the Miami Dolphins defense.
After three defensive coordinators in as many years, Miami finally has some stability with Anthony Weaver returning for Year 2. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, also entering his second season with the Dolphins, already feels the impact of returning to a familiar system.
“Everybody is getting settled in,” Brooks said this week. “This time last year, you felt like you were still learning, but it feels like we’re fine-tuning right now.”
A 2020 first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, Brooks started every game last season and finished with 143 tackles, six pass breakups, and three sacks. Opposing quarterbacks completed 74 percent of their passes when targeting him, the lowest rate he's allowed since his rookie year, according to PFF.
“You’re always looking to expand your game, leadership, everything,” Brooks said. “I’m looking to get better in every phase of my game, and that’s been the goal since I've played, but it’s not just good enough to do that for me.
“It’s also about expanding as a leader and helping teammates and bringing them along.”
Brooks led all Miami defenders with 1,039 snaps played last season. The only other players with more than 800 snaps — Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland and Jalen Ramsey — are no longer with the team.
“We have to do our part, no matter who’s on or off the field,” Brooks said when asked about the decision to trade Ramsey. “Whether it was with him being on the field or not, the goal is to always get better.”
Building an Identity on Defense
While Kader Kohou will be a featured piece of the secondary, assuming his practice injury wasn't serious, it will also include two new starting safeties and cornerbacks. One of those starters will be Minkah Fitzpatrick, who’s back in Miami after five-plus seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Obviously, his talent,” Brooks said when asked what stands out about Fitzpatrick. “The things he’s done since he got into the league, but I think his biggest thing is his leadership and his experience. I think that’s going to be big for us, the back end, and the whole team—I’m glad he’s on our side.”
With an evolving secondary, Brooks sees the talent and continuity up front as a foundation the defense can build from.
“I’m excited about the front seven,” Brooks said. “I think we have a lot of experience and a lot of talent there. We’re priding ourselves on being dominant. [We're] trying to build off of what we had last year and see if we can take it up a notch.
“That’s what training camp is for and I’m excited about the front seven.”
Not only is Zach Sieler under contract to anchor the defense up front, but 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson will aim to build on a steady rookie season off the edge. On top of that, the Dolphins have two other former first-round picks returning to the equation in Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.
“Any time you got those guys on the field, it’s exciting just because of what they bring to the game,” Brooks said. “We missed them all of last year, basically, but their ability to get to the quarterback, play the run, set the edge, and [bring] leadership ...
“Just their presence is big for us. I know for me, it’s great to have them out there.”
Miami has a unique defensive dynamic entering 2025. There are solid pillars with Sieler up front, Brooks at linebacker, and Fitzpatrick, a three-time first-team All-Pro, stepping in at safety. Still, there are plenty of questions left to be answered elsewhere along the defense before Week 1.
“It’s just about building,” Brooks said of training camp and the preseason. “That’s where we are right now. That’s the mind-set and the energy across the team. We’re building.”