Kohou Ready to Embrace Any Role
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou is the likely CB1 in South Florida after the Jalen Ramsey trade.
After the team's first practice of training camp, he told the media he was "ready to go anywhere" to help the Dolphins.
“I’m going to play wherever the coaches need me," Kohou said. "If that’s on the boundary, nickel, D-end, D-tackle, I’m ready to go anywhere.”
While the shakeup in the secondary could be seen as jarring, as Ramsey is still among the league's best cornerbacks, Kohou said it won't be hard to achieve the same "flow state" from last season. Whether he plays nickel or on the outside, this is just like any other year.
"I think it's a little bit harder when you're at a younger level, like high school," Kohou said. "But we're in NFL, everybody has the same kind of goal. All professionals, we all come in and we have the same goal of trying to win games, so it's not gonna be hard for us to get into that same kind of life flow state. I feel like the coaches upstairs that do a good job of bringing guys in that have like kind of same goal oriented, so it's not gonna be hard.”
New Blood
Kohou had high praise for the rookies and young players in the cornerback room. Kohou said he had "no worries" that they would perform if and when called upon.
Kohou himself was an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce. Having entered the league in the same manner as UDFAs BJ Adams and Ethan Robinson, Kohou shared his perspective on what the two rookies must do to find a home in the NFL.
It might be early, but Adams and Robinson have showed enough to gain Kohou's praise.
"Both of them, they're just great players," Kohou said. "They're aggressive as hell. BJ is like, I don't know, 6-4, 6-3. He's big, he can run. And he kind of has that mentality. Like you're not going to catch the ball on them, or you're not going to embarrass them on that field. So I feel like as a DB, that's one thing that you kind of had to, you're gonna have that mentality. So, he already has that as a young guy. So I'm excited to see what he can do.”
Early Returns?
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the cornerstone of the Ramsey trade, returning to South Florida after almost six seasons, will ensure that the safety position is in good hands.
Kohou is already impressed with the former All-Pro safety.
"He's going to come in and ball," Kohou said. "And he's like a vet, a good leader. So we're excited to have him here."
In his previous Miami stint, Fitzpatrick had two interceptions, a pick-six, and 92 tackles in 18 games (13 starts). Fitzpatrick had an interception and 96 tackles last season, earning a Pro Bowl nod.
Like Fitzpatrick, Kohou is one of the most important Dolphins players entering the 2025 season. After the release of Kendall Fuller and the Ramsey trade, he is the team's only sure thing at the cornerback position. His positional flexibility and strong finish in 2024 lend some intrigue to his situation.