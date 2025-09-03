Why Chubb Is Excited to Lead Teammates ... And the Pass Rush
Despite missing the entirety of the 2024 NFL season while he recovered from a torn ACL, Bradley Chubb has been named a Miami Dolphins captain for the upcoming season.
Chubb, who joined Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Brewer, Alec Ingold, Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler as captains, understands the significance of being named a leader on the team, especially given that this is his first time wearing a "C" on his jersey as a member of the Dolphins. The other time he was named captain was by the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which ended with him with the Dolphins after he was moved at the NFL trade deadline.
"Yeah, I was a captain in Denver as well. So, second time. Always an honor, you know what I mean, when your teammates think highly of you like that," Chubb told reporters Monday. "And you just try to set the example each and every day. And when people notice it and want you to lead their team, it's always an honor. So, held it with high respect."
Chubb's ascent to being named captain in 2025 goes back to 2024 when he did everything in his power to lead players while recovering from his season-ending injury.
"All last year, I was trying to find my way as a leader who wasn't on the field, you know what I mean?" Chubb said. "And that part, for me, with having to navigate those first couple weeks and just feeling off and then finally hitting my stride as that guy that's just bringing people along with me, even though I'm not on the field."
CHUBB AND THE PASS RUSHERS
Beyond his role as a captain, Chubb will be expected to contribute on defense at what should the team's most dynamic position, edge defender.
And there, he can set the tone for what could be a race to double-digit sacks among himself, Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson and Matthew Judon.
Chubb and Judon are the only two players on the Dolphins who have reached 12 sacks in a single season, and friendly competition could play a major part in how Chubb leads by example.
"We all know what mark we're trying to hit," Chubb said. " We all had that number in our heads that we're trying to hit. And we talk about that. We hold each other accountable to our standard because we know where we want to go with that."
Phillips and Robinson have yet to reach double-digit sacks in their careers. Robinson is understandable, given he is preparing for his second season in the NFL, but his six sacks in 2024 led to a well-deserved Defensive Rookie of the Year top five finish.
For Phillips, injuries of late have derailed his production, but he has still managed to average eight sacks per 17 games through four years with the Dolphins.
Getting to 10-plus sacks in a season is what all of the Dolphins' pass rushers are hoping for, and Chubb expressed his need to help his unit achieve this goal.
"JP and Chop, they haven't felt that 10 plus feeling yet," Chubb said. "So I know they're really trying to get out there."
Apart from setting the position up for success on an individual basis, Chubb revealed the group is chasing an even bigger team goal. The Dolphins set a franchise record of 53 sacks in 2023, which is a benchmark he hopes to guide the team into passing.
"That's a goal, 100%," he said. "That's a team goal, you know what I mean? And that's something that we're chasing for sure."