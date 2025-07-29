Why Jack Jones Is Thankful for His Opportunity
New Miami Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones earned a roster spot on the New England Patriots as a fourth-round rookie in 2022, but three seasons later he understands that the clock is ticking to prove he still belongs in the NFL.
After a strong start in New England, Jones went on to play for the Las Vegas Raiders and is now competing for a spot on the Dolphins' 53-man roster after signing with the team Saturday. On his third team, he’s aiming to rewrite the narrative of his career.
“I feel like with the time I got, I shouldn’t be on three teams in four years,” Jones told reporters on Monday. “It lit a spark under me to do right, on and off the field.”
Jones, 27, had 69 tackles and three interceptions last season as the Raiders’ top cornerback. Opposing quarterbacks completed 54 of 82 pass attempts for 679 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions when targeting him in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.
While Jones struggled at times in his 647 snaps, no other Las Vegas cornerback played over 360 snaps in coverage last year. The Raiders finished 16th in passing yards allowed (216.2) and tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for 25th in points allowed per game (25.5).
“Jack is in a really cool spot,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “Had multiple conversations with him, including one at 6 a.m. today in the special teams coordinator’s office about seizing opportunities and choosing to define your name and legacy by your actions.”
Las Vegas tried to trade Jones earlier this offseason, but ultimately released him in early April. Just a few days into his Dolphins tenure, Jones is already settling in and starting to build chemistry with the coaching staff.
“I like [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver]. The first day I came in, I had a long meeting with him,” Jones said. “He told me about what he expects and what the team’s about, and I like him. I feel like me and him match.”
Learning From Past Mistakes
The Raiders' decision to part ways with Jones can be traced to the team’s offseason regime change, with Pete Carroll taking over after Las Vegas moved on from Antonio Pierce, the head coach who brought Jones in. However, his exit from New England wasn’t as simple.
Early in the 2023 season, the Patriots gradually cut Jones’ snap count after he missed team curfew. After playing a career-low 10 snaps in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, New England waived him in mid-November.
Jones also had some well-documented run-ins with the laws.
“Just my whole life growing up, I was just a little emotional, and that’s what helps me on the field,” Jones said of his biggest area of growth. ‘It can help me, but it also could hurt me at the same time.
“Once I stepped back here and realized that it helped me slow down, step back, take the pride out of it, and really look at the situation as what it is and not what I want it to be.”
Jones had two interceptions in just seven games after joining the Raiders in 2023. He picked off seven passes and returned four of them for touchdowns in the three seasons since entering the league. Despite his playmaking ability, concerns about consistency and discipline left him with a limited market in free agency.
“It’s understandable,” Jones said when asked what he would say to the teams that didn’t call him. “I’m not going to be a guy that be like, ‘why didn’t you’ when I understand why. I’m learning, and if you don’t want to take that chance on me, then it’s understandable.
“But whoever does, thank you, and I’m going to be better, definitely.”
A Pathway to Playing Time
Kader Kohou, also entering his fourth season, is expected to be one of Miami’s starting cornerbacks and has the flexibility to line up inside or outside. With two more spots open and depth needed to get through a 17-game season, Jones has an open opportunity to make his case on the boundary, where he’s played most of his NFL snaps.
“Ball’s up, it’s mine,” Jones said of his mentality. “There’s no 50/50, it’s 90/10 with me. That’s the mindset behind it. Every time the ball comes my way, I want to intercept it, no PBUs.”
Miami didn’t sign Jones until late July, but that doesn’t mean he’s just camp depth. His 21 career starts are more than Cam Smith, Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, and Isaiah Johnson combined.
“I think he’s eager to really compete,” McDaniel said. “I like that about him, and I think he knows, like all the guys that are coming to this team, you can’t help but feel the standard with which the locker room moves and operates and holds each other to.
“So I think all those guys know that to thrive on this team, their first job is to assimilate and stay in line with the order that is on the grass that we take true, dear to our hearts.”
The Dolphins hope players like Duck and Smith can develop into steady starting options. Jones, however, doesn’t have the same runway. After bouncing between teams, Jones understands that flashy plays alone aren’t enough to earn him a starting role.
“You go through them rough patches where you kind of question it all,” Jones said. “You question it all, you question if you’re going to play again because with the business that we’re in, you never know when it’s going to be your last play.
“I definitely had those questions, but thank God I got this opportunity, thank God for Coach, and everybody who gave me an opportunity to play for Miami.”