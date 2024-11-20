Why McDaniel Is Firmly Behind Poyer
Jordan Poyer's first season with the Miami Dolphins has been, at best, uneven and even worse if you gauge based on some analytics metrics.
He's been involved, quite frankly, in more plays that have stood out for the wrong reasons than the right ones, the latest example being the touchdown pass to tight end Brock Bowers during the Dolphins' 24-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders when Poyer found himself guarding the rookie sensation one-on-one, got caught in traffic heading to the sideline, then couldn't make the tackle.
And, of course, there was the regrettable roughness penalty that set up the game-winning field goal in the painful last-second loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Since head coach Mike McDaniel has shown he's not afraid to replace players if performance dictates it, there have been calls (granted, mostly from fans) for Poyer to be replaced in the starting lineup.
But that hasn't happened yet, and it doesn't sound like it's happening anytime soon, based on McDaniel's comments Wednesday.
POYER'S 2024 PERFORMANCE
Poyer has an opponent passer rating of 111.1 when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference and is rated 73rd among 89 safeties overall by Pro Football Focus. He's got 53 tackles but no interceptions, now on a streak of 34 consecutive starts without a pick.
Asked to assess Poyer's performance this season, though, McDaniel said not all is as it seems.
“I think there’s some plays that ‘Po’ definitely has a higher expectation for himself," McDaniel said. "I think the play (TD pass to Bowers) you just alluded to is a prime example. It’s a play that he could have made to stop the bleeding; however, there were some other extraneous circumstances when you’re talking about the traffic and how from a technique and fundamental standpoint, we could avoid that traffic issue with teammates. But there’s some absolute plays that he could be better at; I will say I’m very happy with his play overall and what he brings to our defense. I think it’s hard to measure when you’re not working day in, day out.
"For example, I’ve never asked him this directly, but there’s open locker rooms, you can ask him yourself, but I would imagine Jevón Holland would say he plays his absolute best when he’s alongside Jordan Poyer. I would forecast there’s multiple players that feel that way, so there’s a lot of things that aren’t point of attack that he’s really, really doing a high-level job of. He’s making plays for us from a physical standpoint each and every week and he’ll improve on the stuff. There’s a reason he’s been in the NFL so long. I’m not sure if he was a seventh-round or undrafted free agent, I just know that he wasn’t expected to make the team back in 2014 in Cleveland when I coached there and he was there. He’s had an unbelievable NFL career because he’s a great player that is very accountable and finds ways to improve within the season, which I expect him to do as well.”
Poyer indeed was a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles back in the 2013 draft before making his way to Cleveland, but it was in Buffalo that his career took off.
He's now 33 and in his 12th NFL season, so it's clear his best football is behind him.
But McDaniel clearly feels his 2024 football has been good enough to keep him in the starting lineup.