Why McDaniel Wanted the Lions and What He Wants to See
The Miami Dolphins' decision to hold two joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday and Thursday wasn’t an accident.
Coach Mike McDaniel knows the Lions are the right challenge for this version of the Dolphins.
It was very intentional to bring our organization to Detroit and practice against this team based on the football that they like to play,” McDaniel told reporters before practice on Wednesday. “I think they don't take practice for granted, it appears. I love Dan Campbell and his approach. It's very authentic. So yeah, I'm expecting people who have intensity to come to practice and challenge the opposing team, who will have intensity.
“So I think it's a good day's work that I'm very, very focused on the football and how we grow in that area, how we handle adversity in a joint. These are all fun things, but it's about the football and nothing else.”
The Dolphins are trying to kick the narrative that they’re not a tough team this season. It’s followed Miami since McDaniel took over, and whether it’s fair or not, the Dolphins clearly think there’s some merit to it.
There might not be a better team in the league to test the Dolphins’ toughness against than the Lions. Under coach Dan Campbell, who once served as the Dolphins’ interim coach, the Lions have been revered for their physicality and toughness.
Some Lions players have even challenged how the Dolphins practice.
“I don’t know if they’re ready, I’m gonna keep it a stack,” Lions linebacker Grant Stuard said in a recent interview. “I’ve played at other places and played against that team last year, and joint practiced against that team twice when I was in Tampa. I don’t know if they practice how we practice.”
This comes on the heels of the Dolphins getting into scuffles with the Chicago Bears and themselves during last week’s joint practice.
To nobody’s surprise, McDaniel isn’t worried about Sturad’s comments.
I mean, literally, does not affect me whatsoever,” McDaniel said. “I hope we get the absolute best practice from Grant and everybody else between the whistles. Like that, and that makes us better. So, you know, I think there's a lot of noise, and I've filed that into the noise category.”
What McDaniel Is Looking For
It’s clear physicality will be a theme of the practices this week and the team’s preseason matchup on Saturday, but McDaniel has other goals in mind.
Miami’s head coach has always focused on process over results this time of year, and that’s not changing this week.
“I would like to see growth in our team based on having one joint in one game on how we improve our football within a practice, there can be a lot to focus on going against another team,” McDaniel said. “There can be a lot of focus on whatever's happening. I want our focus to be game-ready, game reps, and where you're doing a play, regardless of its success or failure.
“You have another play, how are you going to use that play previous to do better on the next. I want to see growth within practice in all three phases, particularly after a play that we don't win.”
The Lions are a good test from a physicality standpoint, but they’ve also got plenty of talent. Detroit finished 15-2 last season, and they’re returning most of their top talents.
The Bears are an upcoming team, but the Lions are much more established at this time. You never want to read too much into joint practices or preseason games, but Miami’s performance this week can be a good barometer for how much they’ve improved.
If Miami wants to shed the “soft” label, then it’ll have to start this week.
