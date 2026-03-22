How Achane's Contract Got Adjusted Twice (While He Waits For Extension)

The contract situation of Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane continues to bear watching now that he's extension-eligible and his anticipated new deal being the only reason his name has been mentioned in trade speculation.

In light of that, it's kind of interesting and worth noting that Achane's 2026 contract already has undergone two adjustments.

The latest was done to help the Dolphins remain under the salary cap limit of $301.2 million when they traded wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, which jumped Waddle's cap number from $11.8 million to $23.2 million.

The Dolphins converted most of Achane's $5.7 million base salary into a signing bonus, with that $4.6 million spread over four years and guaranteed. The result is Achane's cap number now is down to $1.2 million.

ACHANE'S BIG BUMP

When he signed his rookie contract as a third-round pick out of Texas A&M, Achane's base salary for 2026 was set to be $1.57 million, so how did it jump to that $5.7 million mark.

It's all about a little-know provision in NFL contracts called the Proven Performance Escalator (PPE), which is reserved for non-first-round picks and designed those who excel.

Straight from NFL Operations, here's the explanation about PPE:

"Beginning with the 2018 draft class, players drafted in the second through seventh rounds are eligible to receive the Level One, Level Two or Level Three PPE. Those selected in the first round, as well as undrafted players, are not eligible for any PPE. Any player who qualifies for multiple levels of the PPE will receive the highest escalator but can't receive more than one.

"The PPE is now a three-level, non-negotiable amount in which a player's base salary in the fourth year of his rookie contract increases if he meets certain predetermined thresholds.

"The Level One PPE is structured differently for second-round picks and those selected in Rounds 3 through 7. In order to qualify for Level One, second-round picks must either (a) play 60 percent of his team's offensive or defensive plays in any two of his first three seasons or (b) participate in a cumulative average of 60 percent of his team's offensive or defensive plays over the course of his first three regular seasons. For third- through seventh-round picks, players can hit either (a) or (b) above, but the threshold to reach drops to 35 percent of such plays. For such players, the Level One PPE increases a player's fourth-year base salary to the original-round tender for restricted free agents set for the player's fourth season.

"A player selected in the 2nd through 7th round will qualify for the Level Two PPE if he participates in 55 percent of his team's offensive or defensive plays in each of his first three regular seasons. The amount of the Level Two PPE is right of first refusal tender in the player's fourth season, plus $250,000.

"To qualify for the Level Three PPE, a second- through seventh-round pick must be selected to the Pro Bowl on the original ballot in at least one of his first three seasons. The Level Three PPE is equal to the difference between the second-round tender for restricted free agents and the player's Year 4 rookie salary, less any signing bonus prorations. The player's Year 4 base salary increases by this amount."

Achane played 75 percent of Miami's offensive plays in 2025 and made the Pro Bowl last season, but he didn't qualify for the Level Two PPE because he wound up playing 43 percent of the team's offensive snaps as a rookie in 2023.

Regardless, it was a nice bump for Achane, though he's clearly looking for more after a 2025 season that saw him win team MVP honors.