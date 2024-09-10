Why This Dolphins Defense Is Better Equipped to Stop Allen
The Miami Dolphins are known for their offense.
However, with the offense struggling to score points in the 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on opening day, the defense kept them in the game. Led by new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Miami’s defense shut out the Jaguars in the second half.
“How about the whole second half? To keep an opponent, especially a talented one like we were playing, to keep an opponent off the scoreboard for the second half, then finish it the way they did, that was their vision for the whole game,” coach Mike McDaniel said after the game.
The Dolphins’ defensive resurgence is a great sign as the team prepares for a crucial game against the division rival Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.
Let’s briefly look at Miami’s second-half bounce back and what it means for Thursday’s night contest.
Dolphins Defense Finds Its Footing
Miami’s secondary didn’t get off to a good start. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 9-for-14 for 125 yards and one touchdown heading into halftime. It wasn’t like Lawrence had all day to throw, either.
The Dolphins pressured Lawrence nine times Sunday, five of which were in the first half, according to TruMedia. Most of the Jaguars’ best plays were Lawerence making an impressive throw or taking advantage of a miscommunication in the secondary.
His 14-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. might have been an example of both.
So, how did the Dolphins turn things around? Miami’s defensive turnaround was less about fancy scheme changes and more about playing up to its potential.
“We know we have too many elite players on that side of the ball for things to be going the way they were,” linebacker David Long Jr. said. “It didn’t take much for us to have some self-reflection and go out there and hold each other accountable at halftime. We went out there and handled business.”
Overall, Lawrence finished the second half completing just 3 of 7 passes for 37 yards, which netted out to an EPA of -0.10. In the first half, Lawrence’s EPA was 0.23
Simply put, the Dolphins settled in. That’s not to say they didn’t make their share of impressive plays. Jevon Holland’s forced fumble late in the third quarter ended up being a 14-point swing.
“From my rough memory, I feel like that had to be the play of the game,” McDaniel said after the game. “You’re talking about a gigantic flip in points and momentum. It was really cool to see a guy, when the opportunity came, he made his play, and the team desperately needed it.”
From that point on, the Dolphins' defense was total domination. It allowed the Jaguars to get just one first down on their final three drives. The first down came following an offside penalty against Chop Robinson, giving Jacksonville first-and-5.
Stopping Buffalo
If the Dolphins are going to beat Buffalo on Thursday, the defense can’t get off to a rough start like it did against the Jaguars. The Bills have won 11 of the last 12 matchups in this rivalry, including the wild-card round win in 2023.
In those 12 games, Miami’s defense has allowed 34.3 points per game. The only time they’ve held the Bills to less than 20 points was Sept. 25, 2022, Miami’s last victory against its divisional rivals.
Some would say the Bills have the Dolphins’ number on defense, but McDaniel believes this is a completely different team.
“We know the stakes of it,” McDaniel said. "At the same time, I don’t think anybody is thinking about the Buffalo Bills as anything but the team that’s won the division for however many years in a row that has had very successful seasons the last handful of previous ones, and knows that collectively, they will play hard, determined, physical football. Beyond that, I think these are two new teams playing against each other.”
The main task for Miami’s defense Thursday will be figuring out how to stop Josh Allen. Unlike the Jaguars, who refused to lean on their quarterback Sunday, the Bills have no problem letting Allen throw or scramble on every play.
In 12 games against the Dolphins, Allen has a 110.1 passer rating with 3,363 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s also tacked on 635 rushing yards and five touchdowns in those games.
Allen’s rushing ability might be a bigger problem for Miami than his arm. In previous matchups, Allen has broken multiple tackles to pick up critical first downs or generate explosive plays.
It should be noted that Jacksonville had the NFL’s highest explosive play rate in Week 1 at 15.1 percent. Preventing those explosive plays is on the defense’s mind already.
“Disciplined football and tackling,” Long said when asked about stopping Allen. “[Allen is] a strong quarterback that can make things happen with his feet, so you know how you have to be disciplined. He can make you pay when you’re not. I’ve played against him many times, and this team has as well, so we know what we got on Thursday.”
One area the Dolphins should have the advantage is one-on-one matchups in the secondary. The Bills traded star WR Stefon Diggs this offseason and are relying on an unproven trio of rookie Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins.
Buffalo’s best mismatch weapon is probably tight end Dalton Kincaid. If Miami’s defense deems Kincaid a potent threat, Jalen Ramsey could see more reps in the slot Thursday.
Regardless of how those specific matchups shake out, Miami’s defense is riding high after an impressive second half in the first game with a new defense.
The Dolphins hired Weaver and signed players like Kendall Fuller and Jordan Poyer to beat Buffalo. Thursday night will be their first opportunity to change the narrative that Buffalo has Miami’s number.