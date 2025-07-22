Why Waller Chose Football, Dolphins Over Retirement
Darren Waller conducted his first media session with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday when he discussed, among other things, why he chose Miami as his comeback team.
"[Offensive coordinator] Frank Smith was a big deal why I wanted to be here," Waller said. "And just seeing the way that they do things, like the way [head coach Mike McDaniel] is so innovative and the weapons that are on offense.
"And I got guys like Alec Ingold, who is a friend of mine from playing with him before. And how highly he speaks of just being here, not only for the team and the community. So it was somewhere I definitely wanted to be."
Waller retired last June after posting 350 receptions, 4,124 yards, and 20 touchdowns in 86 games with the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
A Silver and Black South Florida Reunion
Waller is reunited with a former Las Vegas Raiders coach, offensive coordinator Frank Smith. Waller made a statement alluding to coming back to play for Smith when he did an interview with former coach Jon Gruden.
"Frank is my guy, man," he said Tuesday. "The Ravens practice squad in 2018, I got to the Raiders and he was my tight end coach, you know, met me at the door and one of the first things he was interested in was what do I need as a man like in, you know, my newfound sobriety, like whatever I need to just be solid as a human being. And that struck me a lot. And then just his knowledge of the game, the culture that he created not only in our room, but just with how he interacted with players I thought was rare in coaches I had seen to that point. And some of the best years of my career were with him in the room and just some of my best football memories overall. So to be able to reconnect with him is amazing."
Another former Raiders connection in South Florida is Ingold, who told reporters that he was "excited for them to see Waller practice.
"I don't know if anybody is ready for what he can do on the field, man," said Ingold. "A lot of tight ends impact the game in a number of ways, but that's one dude where, I've been in game plan meetings with him and it's get the ball 15, 20 times a game and he's going to take it over -- and he does. I think that's a rare quality and a feat and he's going to have his own challenges coming back, obviously, but man, he's a great human being. He can take over games when he's humming, when he's motivated, when he's rolling.
"It's been fun to see him working this offseason so far."
Itching for a Return
Waller retired last June and spent a season away from the game. That time off might have given him perspective -- and it may have helped him rediscover the "joy" he desires from the game.
"I didn't watch a ton of games last year but when I would watch, it was just like just watching the game be played and just like being with like friends and stuff," Waller said. "And like they're asking me questions about what's going on in the game and kind of giving them some generic answers. And it's just realizing, OK, there's been a lot of times where I've wrestled and that joy has kind of been elusive.
"But I've always found moments where it came back and it's something I have been able to experience. And I feel like that's possible this time around. And I'm already having a lot of fun just being here being amongst these coaches most players amongst the staff it's it's already been a lot of fun."
Long Road Ahead?
Waller took a year off from a sport that requires a strong physical foundation to be maintained at all times. He told reporters that the challenge of getting his body right for the NFL again has been a "journey."
"It's just a lot of my body just being like, oh, we're doing this again, we're doing these movements again and it just takes time, so it's like me and the plan that these guys have for me for training camp, it may look a lot different than a lot of guys, because it is a different situation," Waller said. "I've been in shape and doing a lot of crazy different workout things in my retirement, but it hasn't been football-specific movement. So there needs to be a solid foundation that's laid before you just go out there and just because I'm gonna go and want to go 120%.
"So sometimes you gotta save me from myself. So, but it's definitely a grind and something that you gotta respect. I know that it takes time. You can't just have the want to and the fantasy brought there and making plays and think it just happens in the blink of an eye. It takes time and I'm willing to see it through."