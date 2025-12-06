Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Why Can't Waller Match Jonnu Production?

Part 1 of a pre-Jets rematch Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Malo:

I know we’re stuck with Tua next year. Also, the fact that we don’t know who’s going to be next year’s full-time GM complicate things. But wouldn’t it prudent to draft a QB… even if it’s not the top 4 QBs going we strike gold? I remember how Romo replaced Bledsoe….

Hey Malo, I have zero issue with the idea of drafting a quarterback every year, but just understand that the starting QB for the teams occupying the seven playoff spots in the AFC at the moment were first-round picks, and it’s five of seven in the NFC, the only two exceptions being Jalen Hurts (2nd round) and Brock Purdy (7th). The lesson is that you pretty much have to find a stud in the first round.

From Football Noob:

What's the over-under on Dolphins passing targets to receivers whose last names start with WA?

That’s pretty much the core of the receiving group, right, with Waller, Waddle and Washington? I would say the combined number of targets for those three against the Jets would be around 18.

From Ed Helinski:

In your estimation, which Miami players, coaches or management suits deserve to receive coal in their Christmas stockings?

Hey Ed, that’s not very much in the spirit of the holidays, now, is it (though I respect the originality of the question)? I don’t even know if I can or want to go there because those who have come up short in their performance haven’t done so for bad reasons, such as negligence or lack of effort. Guess maybe my biggest gripe would be with Stephen Ross for not clearly addressing the status of Mike McDaniel in his statement at the time he let go of Chris Grier, even if it was simply to say he was coaching through the remainder of the season.

From MD928:

McDaniel IMO has done a really good job of giving his offensive players specific things to work on and develop and also being able to explain the why for players. Based on your knowledge, would you say he goes above and beyond for players more than head coaches have in the past? Also, as someone with connections with Hurricanes journalists, just curious what you may have heard or could find out about Carson Beck and Tyler Van Dyke on their potential at QB, leadership qualities?

First off, what you’re describing about McDaniel and his work with players should be (and is) pretty standard for any NFL coach. That’s what coaching is about. I would not say McDaniel does that to a higher level than anybody else. Switching to the question about the two University of Miami quarterbacks, I don’t think Tyler Van Dyke is a legit NFL prospect if that’s what you’re asking, though he did look promising at one time at UM. As for Carson Beck, there’s something there, but he looks like a Day 2 prospect at best and I’ll have to get back to you and what his leadership qualities might or might not be.

From John Flora:

Why doesn’t Miami use Hill in QB sneak range? He was a QB in college?

Hey John, Julian Hill played tight end at Campbell University, but he indeed was a quarterback in high school. There absolutely is a good argument for using Hill on quarterback sneaks, even in a “tush push” situation. And the Dolphins did use Durham Smythe a couple of times when he was on the team, but it’s just not something McDaniel favors. I say the Dolphins should work on it to have it as an option, particularly with the short-yardage work taking a dip recently.

From Jason Kirkland:

Jonnu was more reliable and productive than Waller. Either it's coaching malpractice to not call more plays for Waller, like with Jonnu, or Waller isn't the same guy he once was. I'll throw up if I hear "their scheme took him away" again. They could use receiving help. Thoughts?

Hey Jason, I share your feelings about the “scheme” argument, but a fact that can’t be overlooked here is that Darren Waller and Jonnu Smith are different types of players, despite the fact they’re both receiving tight ends. Where Jonnu got a lot of production last year was quick hitters at the line of scrimmage where he could do some YAC work. Waller’s forte is making plays downfield and the Dolphins have been using Malik Washington and De’Von Achane for those quick throws at the line. I would suspect, and hope, that Waller would become a bigger factor in the passing game in the upcoming games because we can’t forget he just got back from missing four games.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

Last week on their final possession of the half the Dolphins got the ball around the 40 yard line with about a minute and 30 seconds left. With only 1 timeout remaining they ran the ball on first and second down. Most teams would be thinking TD in that situation but the Dolphins seemed satisfied with a field goal. Does McDaniel have a confidence problem with Tua?

Hey Dana, I wrote an analysis piece on that very topic early this week and I’d encourage you to check it out. I go over Mike McDaniel’s official explanation, which quite honestly doesn’t wash with me because it didn’t mesh with his M.O. of being super aggressive, and at that moment it sure did look like there was a lack of confidence in Tua after a pretty unimpressive first-half performance.

