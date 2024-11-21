All Dolphins

Why Wynn Returning as a Starter Is Not a Lock

The Miami Dolphins soon will be facing a decision on their offensive line

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field last season.
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field last season. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Isaiah Wynn's return to the Miami Dolphins lineup seems to be close at hand, but the assumption that he'll be going right back to his spot as the starting left guard might be off base.

At least that's what we can take from the comments of offensive line coach Butch Barry on Thursday when discussing that left guard spot.

Specifically, Barry was asked whether current starting left guard Robert Jones had done enough to stay in the starting lineup after Wynn's return, and Barry answered without hesitation.

"Absolutely," he said. "Rob's done an excellent job for us, continues to hone in on his craft the way we ask him to do things. He's a great leader in the room. He's great on the field in terms of standard and how we want to work, how we go about our business.

"He continues to work at his craft and get better. The things that Rob has done, I'm pleased with and we've got to keep pushing him to get better obviously. That's every day. It's an everyday attack that we have to do with every player."

WYNN WATCH

Wynn is in his second week of practice off the Reserve/PUP, where he's spent the entire 2024 season, even starting with training camp.

Wynn was out for more than a year after sustaining a quad injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 last season.

Considering how long he was out, it's fair to wonder exactly how good Wynn could or will be once he's activated and/or put in a game situation.

We also know the Dolphins haven't been afraid to make lineup changes, so Jones staying in the starting lineup will be dependent upon his ability to keep performing the way his coaches want to see and how quickly Wynn can get back to form.

But we just shouldn't assume anything.

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

