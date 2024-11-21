Why Wynn Returning as a Starter Is Not a Lock
Isaiah Wynn's return to the Miami Dolphins lineup seems to be close at hand, but the assumption that he'll be going right back to his spot as the starting left guard might be off base.
At least that's what we can take from the comments of offensive line coach Butch Barry on Thursday when discussing that left guard spot.
Specifically, Barry was asked whether current starting left guard Robert Jones had done enough to stay in the starting lineup after Wynn's return, and Barry answered without hesitation.
"Absolutely," he said. "Rob's done an excellent job for us, continues to hone in on his craft the way we ask him to do things. He's a great leader in the room. He's great on the field in terms of standard and how we want to work, how we go about our business.
"He continues to work at his craft and get better. The things that Rob has done, I'm pleased with and we've got to keep pushing him to get better obviously. That's every day. It's an everyday attack that we have to do with every player."
WYNN WATCH
Wynn is in his second week of practice off the Reserve/PUP, where he's spent the entire 2024 season, even starting with training camp.
Wynn was out for more than a year after sustaining a quad injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 last season.
Considering how long he was out, it's fair to wonder exactly how good Wynn could or will be once he's activated and/or put in a game situation.
We also know the Dolphins haven't been afraid to make lineup changes, so Jones staying in the starting lineup will be dependent upon his ability to keep performing the way his coaches want to see and how quickly Wynn can get back to form.
But we just shouldn't assume anything.