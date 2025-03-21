Will Dolphins See Rodgers Again in 2025?
Maybe the Miami Dolphins haven't seen the last of Aaron Rodgers.
They were the last team Aaron Rodgers faced as a member of the New York Jets, but multiple reports indicated he met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in the market for a starting quarterback after going with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields last season.
And it just so happens the Dolphins are scheduled to face the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field) during the 2025 regular season.
If the Steelers and Rodgers don't come to an agreement, the Steelers are going to be left to look at other options with Fields having signed with the New York Jets as a free agent and reportedly not thrilled with the idea of bringing back Wilson.
The Steelers always could go with veteran Mason Rudolph, who they brought back this offseason after his stint with the Tennessee Titans, but more so with the idea he'd serve as a backup. Rudolph faced the Dolphins last season after coming on in relief of injured starter Will Levis and he finished a 30-12 Titans victory in a Monday night game at Hard Rock Stadium.
RODGERS' RECENT GAMES AGAINST MIAMI
The Jets went nowhere with Rodgers in his two seasons, which amounted to one quarter in 2023 before an Achilles injury put him on IR and a 5-12 finish in 2024 that featured a stretch of nine losses in 10 games.
As fate would have it, Rodgers had two of his best performances with the Jets against the Dolphins and came very close to leading them to a sweep in the 2024 season series.
Rodgers had one 300-yard passing game for the Jets, and it came against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 14 of the 2024 season when Miami needed a last-second field goal to send the game into overtime before pulling out the 32-26 victory.
Rodgers had one game with four touchdown passes and that, of course, came in the season finale when the Jets defeated the Dolphins 32-20.
In his one full season with the Jets, Rodgers passed for more yards (613) and more touchdowns (5) against Miami than against any other opponent and had a passer rating of 108.4.
OTHER OPPONENT QB SITUATIONS
The Steelers are just one of the Dolphins' 2025 opponents who entered the offseason with question marks at quarterbacks — and it's debatable how those questions were answered for those teams that have made a move.
The Dolphins, for example, will face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium and could face either recent high first-round pick Anthony Richardson or former New York Giants high first-round pick Daniel Jones, who they signed to bring competition at the position.
Either option appears overly exciting for the Colts.
The Jets, meanwhile, could give Fields the starting job or go with veteran Tyrod Taylor in another situation where the team will operate without a high-level quarterback.
The Cleveland Browns still don't have a solid starter in place for 2025, with Deshaun Watson expected to be out with a foot injury. The Browns have the second overall pick in the draft, so taking Shedeur Sanders is a possibility and reports have indicated they either could re-sign Joe Flacco as a free agent or perhaps try to land Kirk Cousins if/when the Atlanta Falcons decide to end the failed experiment of giving him a huge contract before drafting Michael Penix Jr.
As it stands today, the sure-fire answers at quarterback (barring injury, of course) among Dolphins opponents are Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills, Drake Maye with the New England Patriots, Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens, Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jayden Daniels with the Washington Commanders, Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers, Penix with the Falcons, Baker Mayfield withthe Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Derek Carr with the New Orleans Saints.