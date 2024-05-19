Wright Attends NFLPA Rookie Event
Rookie running back Jaylen Wright was one of 40 players in Los Angeles this weekend for the NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere event.
The fourth-round draft pick from the Tennessee Volunteers was the lone player from the Dolphins to receive an invite. Wright was photographed in a Dolphins uniform for the first time for photo and content shoots for brands like trading card company Panini America.
A glimpse of Wright in uniform was shared by the NFLPA via X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Purpose of the NFL Rookie Premiere
The goal of the NFL Rookie Premiere, per the NFLPA, is to serve as a "pivotal opportunity to educate" the new stars of the NFL about the business aspects of playing at the professional level and to allow the partners of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere the "unique opportunity to connect with influential young athletes."
Such brands that are in attendance are Fanatics, EA Sports, Fanatics Collectibles, Sleep Number, Lowe's, FedEx, Jewelmark, New Era, and the aforementioned trading card company. These brands can showcase their products utilizing the athletes. They will look to create content for potential marketing campaigns and "player promoted products."
NFLPA looks to educate the rookies with an orientation that offers "insights into football's business aspects and the union's programs and services." Some of the wisdom imparted upon the players revolves around group licensing and how to create opportunities for passive income.
The impact of NIL has played a big role in this year's Rookie Premiere, per President of NFL Players Inc., Matt Curtin.
"This year's class will learn about their union's business, building on their NIL rights experiences from college," Curtin said. "The even gives them better tools and resources to take full advantage of group licensing opportunities. It also helps them meet partners who can support their success on and off the field."
The Wright Representative?
No other Dolphins rookie outside of Wright -- including first-round selection Chop Robinson or any other member of the 2024 class -- received an invite to the NFL Rookie Premiere.
The selection criteria are based on certain factors -- college performance, draft status, position, and marketability — per the NFLPA. The list of participants always is dominated by skill position players, and the only two defensive players invited this year were Laiatu Latu and Dallas Turner, the first two edge defenders selected in the 2024 draft.
Wright was drafted with the No. 120 pick after leading Tennesse in rushing each of his last two seasons with the Volunteers. In his final season, Wright became the 19th 1,000-yard rusher in Tennessee history -- and the fastest to reach the mark.