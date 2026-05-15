10 Reasons To Be Excited About the Dolphins' 2026 Season Despite the Low Expectations

The Miami Dolphins may not enter the 2026 season with Super Bowl expectations, but for the first time in a long time, they enter it with something arguably more important: a competent and honest direction.

After years of overpaying for win-now free agents and reshuffling coaching staffs, Miami finally feels like a franchise willing to embrace a true reset.

Will the Dolphins hoist a Lombardi Trophy this season? Probably not! But it could be the season fans finally begin to see the blueprint for how one eventually is won.

Between a new identity built around hungry, fast, and physical football, the 2026 campaign carries a different kind of excitement.

10 REASONS DOLPHINS FANS SHOULD FEEL EXCITED ABOUT WHAT'S AHEAD

1. A Real Reset

For years, the knock against the Dolphins was that, rather than a full reset, they would enter a new era piecemeal. Every new era felt like a United States president moving on, only for the next president to be stuck dealing with his predecessor's VP, or vice versa. Sometimes the general manager was fired, and most of the time the head coach took the fall, but owner Stephen Ross never cleaned house and started from scratch.

This season will be different as new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan enter their first seasons together with the club.

The Dolphins head into 2026 with the feel of a true reset: new leadership, a revamped roster, and a clear, united goal of rebuilding a foundation rather than chasing short-term fixes that may buy someone an extra year on the job.

2. The Beginnings of Bully Ball

The Dolphins are going to lose a lot this season, but that doesn't mean they won't bully some people in the process. Out go the track-and-field team's offenses, rendered obsolete in cold weather; in comes a brand of football that would make Larry Csonka blush.

While fans predictably were upset when the team passed on Rueben Bain in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, adding Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, a massive 6-foot-7, 360-pound man, to work alongside Patrick Paul — 6-7, 330 pounds in his own right — to the left side of the offensive line creates the makings of a tandem even you and I could run behind.

The Dolphins may not come out of the gates challenging the Detroit Lions for the grittiest team in the NFL, but watching their identity gradually morph from frolicking deer to grizzly bear will be an enjoyable storyline in itself this season.

3. Inaugural-Level Expectations

One of the most fun parts about the 1993 inaugural Florida Marlins team was that it felt like you were playing with house money. Every player either was looking to make a name for himself or have a comeback season that kept them in the big leagues.

This Dolphins team will feel a lot like that Marlins team. Short on Pro Bowl talent, but gushing with players looking to take advantage of their first, or last, opportunity in the league.

Not only did Miami bring in a 13-player draft class, but they've also scooped up some intriguing undrafted free agents who will work as an extension of that group. Normally, it would be absurd to think one-third of the roster could be rookies, but historic dead cap numbers call for historic roster decisions. It wouldn't be crazy for the Dolphins to treat 2026 as one long, extended training camp tryout for next season.

4. The Caleb Douglas Bet

Dolphins third-round wide receiver Caleb Douglas is one of the more interesting offensive additions across the entire league. Not only because many draft analysts had him going far later than where Miami selected him, but the fact that draft expectations aside, he has perhaps one of the clearest paths to a starting role a third-round pick has ever been afforded.

He may not need to be a star right away, but he gives the Dolphins another young weapon and a potential early contributor in a reshaped offense. Many say his tape reminds them of a poor man's Randy Moss. Miami would settle for someone who resembles Jaylen Waddle.

5. The Defense Is Getting Younger and Faster

The Mike McDaniel era leveraged speed on offense, but the Jeff Hafley era seems poised to make speed on defense its calling card.

Players like Jacob Rodriguez, Trey Moore, Kyle Louis, Chris Johnson, Michael Taaffe and Max Llewellyn give Miami a wave of young defensive pieces to develop. They all play with speed first, a sign that suggests they process offenses and identify where they need to be faster than most.

Not all of them will hit, but the Dolphins finally have fresh competition across multiple levels of the defense. And at every level, players will be flying toward the football with bad intentions.

6. Built Not Bought

Let's be honest, opening Twitter to see the Dolphins have traded for a player like Tyreek Hill or Jalen Ramsey doesn't suck. But even in the moment, anyone aware of the roster make-up and salary cap implications knew it was a sugar high. There is something so much more organic and wholesome about eating your vegetables, aka, watching an organization grow from the roots up, the right way.

One of the most interesting parts of the 2026 season is seeing what Hafley and Sullivan can do under less-than-ideal circumstances. The Dolphins are not entering the year with a perfect salary cap situation, a finished roster, or a fully seasoned core. In a weird way, that makes this season valuable. It gives fans a baseline for what Hafley and Sullivan can accomplish when things are difficult, and a glimpse of what might be possible once the cap is cleaner, the roster is deeper, and the young players have more experience.

7. De'Von Achane: The Franchise

The Fins' new regime seemed to come in and determine that roughly three things were untouchable — Patrick Paul, Devon Achane, and, perhaps, Hard Rock Stadium itself.

Considering the estate sale that has happened around Achane this offseason, it says a lot about what the new decision-makers think of his skill set, particularly when you take into account that — even amid the biggest cost-cutting campaign in NFL history — they decided to award Achane a brand new deal featuring $32 million guaranteed to have him participate in training camp.

Seeing what Achane can become in the more proven, seasoned era of his career will determine if the Dolphins have a Ricky Williams-level long-term difference-maker on their hands, or a player who was, in the end, a product of the offense, or lack thereof, around him.

All signs point to Achane having an All-Pro season behind a revamped line, on a squad that desperately needs him to touch the ball more than any player in the NFL.

8. The Malik Willis Show

If this upcoming Dolphins season is about one thing, it's about Malik Willis providing evidence that, without a shadow of a doubt, Miami is all set at quarterback. That outcome alone is worth more than any draft pick can show on the field this season.

Willis could show flashes of being a top 10 quarterback, but against the league's second-toughest schedule still only pull out three or four wins, leaving Miami with a top 5 pick in a draft expected to see four quarterbacks go early. In that scenario, Willis could afford the Dolphins a chance at the best non-QB in the draft, or a chance to make a blockbuster trade to move down and acquire a war chest of assets.

Willis likely will get at least two years to prove himself in Miami. Whether Arch Manning or Dante Moore is behind him in Year 2 depends on his play in Year 1.

9. The Trade Deadline Frenzy

Let's be honest, we all love a good transaction. What happens on Sundays is only half the excitement for NFL fans. It's watching what Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter tweet during the week that keeps the juices flowing.

For the Dolphins, the reality is this: Come trade deadline, you can expect Sullivan to be a man on a mission to accumulate extra draft picks for players who don't fit into the team's long-term plans. Next April may not net Sullivan another 13-man draft class, but between savvy deadline deals and managing compensation strategy correctly, come this time next season, it's not far-fetched to think 20-30 players on the roster will be current regime draft selections.

10. Low Stress, High Hopes

There is no worse title in sports than being labeled mediocre, and that's exactly who the Dolphins have been for the better part of the last three decades. Good enough to contend for a wild-card spot in the playoffs, but nowhere near good enough to realistically win a Super Bowl title.

Heading into 2026 the Dolphins are playing without expectations. A successful season means proving the leadership knows what they are doing, and that individual players stand out as part of the future. Going into a season with low expectations is, in a weird way, refreshing. If the Dolphins win, great! If the Dolphins lose, but progress is made toward a competent roster, also great!

The upcoming season is about laying a foundation for years to come, not short-sighted signings and band-aids that save someone's job. That alone has us invested in what's to come.