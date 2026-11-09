A Simple (And Logical) Solution to a Clear Dolphins Problem

One day after veteran Zane Gonzalez missed a second field goal attempt in as many weeks, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said he and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan hadn't made a decision on their kicker.

We'll make it simple for them: It's time to move on.

The Dolphins will have to make a call one way or another because Gonzalez has exhausted his three practice squad elevations with Miami, meaning he can't kick for the team again in 2026 unless he's signed to the active roster.

He shouldn't be.

And it should be a slam dunk decision, one we're actually surprised hasn't already been made — unless it has been made but Hafley didn't want to reveal it just yet.

It's that much of a non-brainer, at least from where we sit.

WHY GONZALEZ SHOULD BE GONE

Gonzalez's two misses have come in games where the Dolphins gave themselves a chance against quality opponents and they both came at key junctures — a fourth-quarter miss that kept the Dolphins two scores down against the New England Patriots in Week 8 and the miss on the final play of the first half that kept Miami from going into halftime tied 6-6.

As Hafley said after the game and again Monday, the Dolphins have to make those kicks.

Makes on both of those maybe wouldn't have changed the outcome in either game, but it's not like the Dolphins are operating with a big margin for error.

But the biggest reason the Dolphins should move on from Gonzalez is that they should operate with their kickers the same way they have with the rest of the roster, and that's basically treating this season as one big audition for veteran newcomers and a year of development for their draft picks.

Gonzalez has been a solid kicker during his NFL career, but why shouldn't the Dolphins aspire to get better at that position in 2027 and get an early look at somebody with more upside.

The Dolphins already have held tryouts for different kickers this season, and one of them stands out as an intriguing candidate — and it just so happens Hafley and Sullivan are familiar with him.

That would be Lucas Havrisik, who appeared in three games with the Green Bay Packers in 2025 and was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts with a long of 61 yards. Before that, he played nine games for the Rams in 2023 and was 15-for-20.

Why not give him a shot?

Or maybe somebody like Tanner Brown, who has never kicked in the NFL but was 25-for-28 for Louisville of the UFL this year with a long of 60 yards.

Brown also was among the kickers who have tried out for Miami this year.

Why not take a shot at one of those unproven young players?

What's the worst that can happen?

The Dolphins have to keep looking for a kicker?

It's not like the one they have now has been overly reliable.

And we could say the same about punter Bradley Pinion, whose 25-yard shank set up a Detroit field goal in the second quarter.

The Dolphins already have brought in punter for tryouts as well, so maybe the time has come to give somebody else a shot.

But the call on Pinion might be tougher because he's already on the 53-man roster. With Gonzalez, it's changing kickers or dumping somebody from the 53 to make room for him.

There's no reason they should do that right now.