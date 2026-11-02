Five Instant Overreactions to the Dolphins-Patriots Matchup

The Miami Dolphins lost a rainy battle to the New England Patriots on Sunday evening. Let’s overreact to a frustrating performance, which certainly had some encouraging and infuriating moments.

FIVE INSTANT OVERREACTIONS

Chop Robinson is Legit

Miami's defensive front was up and down in this game, but they were able to force Drake Maye into some uncomfortable situations, and much of that had to do with the work of Chop Robinson.

Robinson has steadily improved this season. His added weight seems to have made a sizeable impact in how he plays the run, his speed and agility make him a dangerous weapon on stunts, and he had a few nice traditional pass-rush reps.

I’m not sure he’s reached the point of being the number one edge on a dangerous defense, but he’s certainly been good enough to warrant some recognition as an exciting young piece.

The “Same Old Dolphins” Are Back

This game felt eerily reminiscent of everything wrong with the Miami Dolphins of old. Bobby Slowik’s situational play calling was questionable, taking play-action shots on early downs rather than settling Malik Willis into the quick passing game. The offensive line, which had looked like a strength in 2026, completely crumbled without Kadyn Proctor. Then, the icing on the cake was the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Ollie Gordon, which single-handedly stalled a Dolphins drive.

For a game that was 13-3 at halftime, Miami never looked nearly as in-control as they did against the Jets. This was sloppy in a fashion we haven’t seen in 2026. Maybe it was the rainy conditions, but it felt like a game I’ve seen far too many times before.

Malik Willis has a Fatal Flaw

Malik Willis was fine in this game, as he’s been in almost every game of this season, but there’s one specific aspect of his game that leaves me with a doubt that he can become a franchise cornerstone: his pocket presence.

His mobility is obviously special, and he can make some high-end plays, but on a snap-to-snap basis, his game lacks nuance. His footwork becomes sloppy with pressure, he will often step directly into the pass rush, and it seems he lacks the innate ability to sense where defenders are within the pocket.

This combination leads to some awkward (and sometimes disastrous) plays that must be eradicated from Willis’ game as soon as possible, and are definitely concerning in regards to his prospects of leading this franchise.

Special Teams is a Fireable Offense

Honestly, I’m not sure how to phrase this differently. In almost every game, the Miami Dolphins’ special teams unit has been embarrassing. Zane Gonzalez missed a crucial field goal that would have cut the game to one score in the fourth quarter, and it wasn’t remotely close.

Kaytron Allen may have been the only positive, as he made a couple really nice plays as a gunner. However, Miami’s return game failed to create any momentum, they were penalized on a play that Jaylen Wright could have turned into a penalty by catching the ball on the chalk, and they allowed a big return early on.

It’s unfair to anticipate Jeff Hafley firing a coordinator in the first half of his first year as head coach, but if this persists throughout the season, he may have no choice come January.

Michael Taaffe is Special

The Dolphins’ rookie class has been the biggest positive point of this season, and Michael Taaffe looks like one of the steals of the 2026 draft.

Every week, his instincts flash, and this game was no different. He had a few very rough reps in pass coverage, but to see this level of high-end impact when he reads things out correctly is a very promising development.