Breaking Down Each Matchup on the Dolphins Schedule

The Miami Dolphins' schedule for the 2026 NFL season is set. Here's a close look at the dates, times, opponents, and relevant information for game day.

Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders

Date and time: Sunday, Sept. 13, 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

2025 record: 3-14 (last place, AFC West)

2026 win projection: ( at FanDuel Sportsbook ): 5.5.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza. Cousins comes over to Las Vegas after a two-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Mendoza, the reigning Heisman winner, was the first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Cousins has an 88-77-2 career record and is the favorite to be the starter come Week 1.

Key additions: QB Kirk Cousins, QB Fernando Mendoza (first round), HC Klint Kubiak, C Tyler Linderbaum, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, DB, Taron Johnson, DE Kwity Paye, S Treydan Stukes (second round)

Key subtractions: QB Geno Smith, DE Tyree Wilson, K Daniel Carlson, G Dylan Parham, DB Darnay Holmes, S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Quick storyline: Two AFC sides in the midst of a rebuild, the Dolphins and Raiders are set to feature two head coaches making their debuts, with both sides hopeful to pick up an early-season victory, especially with tougher opponents down the road.

Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers

Date and time: Sunday, Sept. 20, 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

2025 record: 12-5 (third place, NFC West)

2026 win projection: 10.5

Quarterback: Brock Purdy. Purdy enters his fourth year as the starting quarterback for the 49ers, amassing a 30-15 regular-season record over that time. Backup quarterback Mac Jones is also a favorite. The 49ers refused to entertain offers for Jones unless given top compensation. Purdy missed eight games in 2025, with Jones going 5-3 in those contests.

Key additions: WR Mike Evans, WR Christian Kirk, LB Dre Greenlaw, DT Osa Odighizuwa, WR De'Zhaun Stribling (second round), RB Kaelon Black (third round)

Key subtractions: WR Jauan Jennings, WR Kendrick Bourne, DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Bryce Huff, G Spencer Buford, DE Robert Beal Jr.

Quick storyline: The 49ers have the health and wealth to dominate. After suffering from cap issues and injuries in 2024 and 2025, the 49ers are championship-ready, while adding the best wide receiver Kyle Shanahan has had in San Francisco with Mike Evans

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs

Date and time: Sunday, Sept. 27, 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

2025 record: 6-11 (third place, AFC West)

2026 win projection: 10.5

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes. 2025 represented the first time in Mahomes' career as a starter that the Chiefs failed to make the AFC Championship Game, with Mahomes being lost for the season amid Kansas City's first losing season ever under Andy Reid

Key additions: RB Kenneth Walker III, DT Khyiris Tonga, S Alohi Gilman, DB Kader Kohou, QB Justin Fields, DB Mansoor Delane (first round), DT Peter Woods (first round), DE R. Mason Thomas (second round)

Key subtractions: DB Jaylen Watson, DB Bryan Cook, LB Leo Chenal, DE Charles Omenihu, RB Isiah Pacheco, DT Derrick Nnadi, DE Mike Danna, T Jawaan Taylor, CB Trent McDuffie

Quick storyline: Mahomes and company are a sleeping giant. On a reloaded offense with an emphasis on speed, Mahomes is supported by Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. The Chiefs also have a young, promising defense and a potential heir to Chris Jones in Peter Woods.

Week 4: at Minnesota Vikings

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

2025 record: 9-8 (third place, NFC North)

2026 win projection: 8.5

Quarterback: Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy.

Key additions: QB Kyler Murray, WR Jauan Jennings, CB James Pierre, OT Ryan Van Demark, P Johnny Hekker, DE Caleb Banks (first round), LB Jake Golday (second round), DT Domonique Orange (third round)

Key subtractions: DT Javon Hargrave, DT Jonathan Allen, S Harrison Smith, WR Jalen Nailor, P Ryan Wright

Quick storyline: The Vikings fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah less than one year after giving Adofo-Mensah an extension. The Vikings proceeded to conduct the 2026 draft without a permanent general manager and are conducting a search currently.

Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

2025 record: 6-11 (third place, AFC North)

2026 win projection: 9.5

Quarterback: Joe Burrow. Burrow returns for his seventh NFL season, with the first six seasons being a mixed bag of frustration and success. Three winning seasons, three losing seasons. Three seasons fully healthy, three seasons with time missed to injury. When Burrow is healthy, the Bengals win. Simple as that.

Key additions: DE Boye Mafe, S Bryan Cook, DT Jonathan Allen, DB Kyle Dugger, DT Dexter Lawrence, DE Cashius Howell (second round), DB Tacario Davis (third round).

Key subtractions: DE Trey Hendrickson, DE Joseph Ossai, DB Marco Wilson, TE Noah Fant, G Cordell Volson.

Quick storyline: The Bengals made it a priority to build up their defense this offseason, after a horrific showing in 2025. Adding Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe resupplies a defensive line in need of help, while the secondary has the talent to be the best the Bengals have had since their AFC championship campaign of 2021.

Week 6: BYE

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Coach Jeff Hafley (left) discusses his first draft for the Miami Dolphins along with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan on April 25, 2026. | Hal Habib / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quick storyline: Miami's BYE week comes early this season, after having a week 12 bye week in 2025. Zero primetime games and no international trips this season have factored into the decision. Until a schedule change is conducted, Miami will have a full week of rest between every contest

Week 7: at New York Jets

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 25, 1p.m.

TV: CBS

2025 record: 3-14 (last place, AFC East).

2026 win projection: 5.5

Quarterback: Geno Smith. Smith was awful behind an atrocious offensive line in Las Vegas last season. Smith may have better luck in New York as the Jets have invested top picks into their line in recent years.

Key additions: QB Geno Smith, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LB Demario Davis, edge Joseph Ossai, edge Kingsley Enagbare, DT T'Vondre Sweat, CB Nahshon Wright, edge David Bailey (first round), TE Kenyon Sadiq (first round), WR Omar Cooper Jr. (first round)

Key subtractions: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G John Simpson, LB Quincy Williams, edge Jermaine Johnson

Quick storyline: The Jets were awful in 2025 and there isn't much to say they should rebound in 2026. Aaron Glenn does appear to be forming his football identity, transforming his roster to be as physical as possible.

Week 8: New England Patriots

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 1, 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

2025 record: 14-3 (first place, AFC East).

2026 win projection: 9.5

Quarterback: Drake Maye. Maye finished second in MVP voting last season, losing by the slimmest of margins to Matthew Stafford.

May 7, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots first round draft pick Caleb Lomu addresses the media during a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Key additions: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Romeo Doubs, edge Tre’Mont Jones, S Kevin Byard, OT Caleb Lomu (first round), edge Gabe Jacas (second round)

Key subtractions: Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, DT Khyiris Tonga, WR Stefon Diggs

Quick storyline: The Patriots could be vulnerable to a Super Bowl hangover, especially after an offseason of negative off-field media attention.

Week 9: Detroit Lions

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

2025 record: 9-8 (last place, NFC North).

2026 win projection: 10.5

Quarterback: Jared Goff

Key additions: C Cade Mays, RB Isiah Pacheco, CB Roger McCreary, RT Blake Miller (first round), edge Derrick Moore (second round)

Key subtractions: LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, DT D.J. Reader, DT Roy Lopez, RB David Montgomery, WR Kalif Raymond, edge Al-Quadin Muhammad

Quick storyline: The Lions are trying to find themselves after a tough 2025, where they lacked continuity of offense and explosiveness of defense. However, Detroit still has one of the best rosters in football, but its offensive line has a lot of questions after veteran losses over the last two years.

Week 10: at Indianapolis Colts

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

2025 record: 8-9 (third place, AFC South)

2026 win projection: 7.5

Quarterback: Daniel Jones. Jones was in the middle of a redemptive 2025, where he looked like one of the best quarterbacks in football. Jones went toe-to-toe with Matthew Stafford, and if not for the clumsiness of Adonai Mitchell, Jones would have bested the MVP winner.

May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7), wide receiver AJ Henning (88), wide receiver Donaven McCulley (43) and wide receiver Thomas Castellanos (80) work during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Key additions: S Juanyeh Thomas, S Jonathan Owens, DB Cam Taylor-Britt, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, DT Derrick Nnadi

Key subtractions: WR Michael Pittman Jr, DE Kwity Paye, edge Samson Ebukam, LB Zaire Franklin, LB Segun Olubi, S Kenny Moore II

Quick storyline: The Colts looked to be the best team in football at one point but continuous injuries derailed their season. If the Colts are able to stay healthy, they quietly have one of the best rosters in football and a secondary that could rival the NFL's best.

Week 11: at Buffalo Bills

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 record: 12-5 (second place, AFC East).

2026 win projection: 10.5

Quarterback: Josh Allen. With Allen's offensive coordinator Joe Brady now operating as Bills' head coach, Allen should have even more freedom to conduct the offense. Considering Allen's wild style of play, it could be feast or famine for an offense that has looked incomplete for years.

Key additions: Edge Bradley Chubb, CB Dee Alford, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, WR D.J. Moore (trade), CB Davison Igbinosun (second round), edge T.J. Parker (second round)

Key subtractions: G David Edwards, DE Joey Bosa, DE A.J. Epenesa, DT DaQuan Jones

Quick storyline: The Bills are moving forward, saying goodbye to head coach Sean McDermott after years of playoff failures. With Joe Brady comes new excitement and change, but the bigger question regards his predecessor. Did McDermott hold the Bills back, or was he covering up even larger holes within the organization?

Week 12: New York Jets

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

2025 record: 3-14 (last place, AFC East)

2026 win projection: 5.5

Apr 24, 2026; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets Draft pick, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jess Stiles-Imagn Images | Jess Stiles-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Geno Smith. Smith was awful behind an atrocious offensive line in Las Vegas last season. Smith may have better luck in New York, as the Jets have invested top picks into their line in recent years.

Key additions: QB Geno Smith, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LB Demario Davis, edge Joseph Ossai, edge Kingsley Enagbare, CB Nahshon Wright, edge David Bailey (first round), TE Kenyon Sadiq (first round), WR Omar Cooper (first round).

Key subtractions: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G John Simpson, LB Quincy Williams, edge Jermaine Johnson

Quick storyline: The Jets were awful in 2025 and there isn't much to say they should rebound in 2026. Aaron Glenn does appear to be forming his football identity, transforming his roster to be as physical as possible.

Week 13: at Denver Broncos

Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 6, 4:05 p.m.

TV: Fox

2025 record: 14-3 (first place, AFC West)

2026 win projection: 9.5

Quarterback: Bo Nix. Nix had a breakout season, realizing the Sean Payton fever dream that Payton once had for Taysom Hill. Nix is returning from a broken ankle that he suffered in the playoffs.

Key additions: WR Jaylen Waddle, S Tycen Anderson, DT Tyler Onyedim (second round)

Key subtractions: LB Dre Greenlaw.

Quick storyline: The biggest story in Denver is that up-and-coming coaching star Davis Webb will be taking over as offensive play-caller from Payton, with the Broncos adding Jaylen Waddle to juice up the offense.

Week 14: Chicago Bears

Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

2025 record: 11-6 (first place, NFC North)

2026 win projection: 9.5

Quarterback: Caleb Williams. Williams had a breakout season in Ben Johnson's offense, displaying the same star power that made Williams a college football icon, now doing so at the NFL level. If Williams is able to execute on the simple throws, doing so with consistency, he could become the best quarterback in football.

May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) works during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Key additions: CB Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush, DT Neville Gallimore, WR Kalif Raymond, C Garrett Bradbury, S Dillon Thieneman (first round)

Key subtractions: LB Tremaine Edmunds, WR D.J. Moore, S Kevin Byard, S Jaquan Brisker, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB Nahshon Wright, DT Andrew Billings

Quick storyline: The Bears are turning a new leaf as an organization, following a successful first season for Ben Johnson. The team has adjusted its roster to fit the schematic vision of Johnson. Despite better fits, the Bears did say goodbye to several playmakers in the process.

Week 15: at Green Bay Packers

Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

2025 record: 9-7-1 (second place, NFC North)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks following rookie minicamp Friday, May 1 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026 win projection: 9.5

Quarterback: Jordan Love. Love had another successful season in Green Bay, paired with another playoff exit. Green Bay's inability to earn anything above a seventh seed during Love's run as a starter has to make some wonder if Love has the "it" factor or if it's the Packers who need to add another piece.

Key additions: DB Benjamin St-Juste, WR Skyy Moore, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Tyrod Taylor, DB Brandon Cisse (second round)

Key subtractions: OL Elgton Jenkins, DB Nate Hobbs, WR Romeo Doubs, WR Dontayvion Wicks, DE Rashan Gary, QB Malik Willis

Quick storyline: The Packers were rolling into the 2025 postseason, but a late-season injury to Micah Parsons derailed their train. The Packers are moving forward, investing heavily in wide receiver Matthew Golden. Green Bay might have its best roster since 2021.

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers

Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 27, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

2025 record: 11-6 (second place, AFC West)

2026 win projection: 9.5

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh watches during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Justin Herbert. Herbert, a quarterback with a rocket arm, has found an offensive play-caller who loves to push the deep pass in Mike McDaniel. With speed threats already in place, perhaps McDaniel's vision in Miami could be realized with Los Angeles, especially with a passer who excels in McDaniel's brand of offense.

Key additions: RB Keaton Mitchell, C Tyler Biadasz, TE David Njoku, TE Charlie Kolar, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, edge Ahkeem Mesidor (first round), C Jake Slaughter (second round)

Key subtractions: RB Najee Harris, G Mekhi Becton, TE Will Dissly, WR Keenan Allen

Quick storyline: The Chargers are turning a new leaf with a potentially explosive offense. However, they did lose defensive guru Jesse Minter to the Baltimore Ravens head coaching job, potentially exposing a weakness that Jim Harbaugh hasn't had to deal with in years. That weakness would be a faulty defense.

Week 17: Buffalo Bills

Date and time: Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

2025 record: 12-5 (second place, AFC East)

2026 win projection: 10.5

Quarterback: Josh Allen. With Allen's offensive coordinator Joe Brady now operating as Bills' head coach, Allen should have even more freedom to conduct the offense. Considering Allen's wild style of play, it could be feast or famine for an offense that has looked incomplete for years.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Key additions: Edge Bradley Chubb, CB Dee Alford, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, WR D.J. Moore (trade), CB Davison Igbinosun (second round), edge T.J. Parker (second round)

Key subtractions: G David Edwards, DE Joey Bosa, DE A.J. Epenesa, DT DaQuan Jones

Quick storyline: The Bills are moving forward, saying goodbye to head coach Sean McDermott after years of playoff failures. With Joe Brady comes new excitement and change, but the bigger question regards his predecessor. Did McDermott hold the Bills back, or was he covering up even larger holes within the organization?

Week 18: at New England Patriots

Date and time: TBD

TV: TBD

2025 record: 14-3 (first place, AFC East)

2026 win projection: 9.5

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Declan Williams (52) works on a drill with running back Jam Miller (30) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Drake Maye. Maye finished second in MVP voting last season, losing by the slimmest of margins to Matthew Stafford.

Key additions: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Romeo Doubs, edge Tre’Mont Jones, S Kevin Byard, OT Caleb Lomu (first round), edge Gabe Jacas (second round)

Key subtractions: Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, DT Khyiris Tonga, WR Stefon Diggs

Quick storyline: The Patriots could be vulnerable to a Super Bowl hangover, especially after an offseason of negative, off-field media attention.