Breaking Down the Four Thursday Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins concluded their first week of OTAs on Thursday, and they also were busy with some roster moves.

Four players were involved in the transactions, all of them young players trying to jump-start their NFL career.

The Dolphins signed were running back Carlos Washington Jr. and tackle Marques Cox, and to make room on the roster waived tight end Jalin Conyers and guard/tackle Braeden Daniels.

The only one of the four to have played in an NFL regular game is Washington, who made one appearance with the Atlanta Falcons in both 2024 and 2025.

THE DOLPHINS NEWCOMERS

Washington, whose signing we reported earlier Thursday, was waived by the Atlanta Falcons 10 days ago.

He has spent most of the past three seasons on their practice squad after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023.

Cox joins the Dolphins after being waived by the Denver Broncos on May 8. He spent time with the Broncos and Arizona Cardinals practice squads last season after going undrafted.

Cox played collegiately at Kentucky, where his offensive line coach was Zach Yenser, who the Dolphins hired in that role this offseason to be part of new head coach Jeff Hafley's first staff in Miami.

The Dolphins now have six players listed as tackles on their roster, with Cox joining Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, free agent pick-up Charlie Heck, Carter Warren and rookie free agent Kevin Cline.

That list does not include first-round pick Kadyn Proctor, who is one of four players listed as a guard/tackle along with free agent acquisition Jamaree Salyer, Kion Smith and Josh Priebe.

It would certainly seem, based on all circumstances, that the best-case scenario for both Washington and Cox is to end up on the practice squad.

CUTTING LOOSE TWO YOUNG PROSPECTS

The moves left the Dolphins with 91 players on their offseason, including rookie fifth-round pick Seydou Traore, for whom the team has a roster exemption because of his status as an International Player Pathway participation.

Of the two players cut, Conyers probably was the most surprising of the two because of the position and his potential.

Conyers joined the Dolphins in 2025 as a rookie free agent out of Texas Tech, where he was teammates with rookie draft picks Jacob Rodriguez and Caleb Douglas.

Conyers looked like he might have a shot to stick in his rookie training camp but wound up spending the entire season on injured reserve.

The additions of not only Traore but fellow tight end Will Kacmarek in the 2026 draft didn't help his chances with the Dolphins.

As for Daniels, the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys late in the 2024 season and then kept him on the practice squad last season until they released him in December.

Daniels was re-signed to a future contract in January, but never stood much of a chance in a pretty crowded offensive line that, like tight end, added two players in the recent draft, Proctor and sixth-round pick DJ Campbell.