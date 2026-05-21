What to Know About New Dolphins Running Back Carlos Washington Jr.

The Miami Dolphins are tweaking their roster once again, this time adding to their running back room.

The Dolphins will be signing Carlos Washington Jr., 10 days after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons.

His signing again will give the Dolphins a total of six running backs on their offseason roster and make up for the loss of undrafted free agent Le'Veon Moss, who retired a few days after the rookie minicamp.

The signing of Washington will have to be accompanied by a corresponding move because the Dolphins were at their 91-player limit — remember they have an exemption for rookie tight end Seydou Traore because he's part of the International Player Pathway Program.

After they placed Moss on the reserve/retired list, the Dolphins claimed defensive tackle James Ester off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, though he lined up with the offensive line during the OTA open to the media this week.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT WASHINGTON

Washington spent the past three seasons on the Falcons practice squad and appeared in one game in both 2024 and 2025.

He didn't take a snap on offense, getting 21 plays on special teams in those two games.

Washington spent the final weeks of the 2024 regular season on the Falcons roster and was signed to future contracts in both 2024 and 2026.

Washington went undrafted in 2023 after playing collegiately at New Hampshire and Southeastern Louisiana. His college highlight was scoring 15 touchdowns for SLU in the 2022 season.

Atlanta released Washington after signing four players who had tryouts to their rookie minicamp.

With the Dolphins, Washington joins a group headlined by De'Von Achane that also includes returning players Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II, veteran newcomer Donovan Edwards and rookie free agent Anthony Hankerson.

Achane is the only sure thing on the team (even before he signed a four-year contract extension), with Wright and Gordon clearly the front-runners to be the second and third running backs on the roster.

It's not uncommon for teams to carry four running backs on the 53-man roster, so an opportunity does exist for the other three to earn a roster spot by shining in the offseason program and training camp, and that's where Washington can hope to make his mark.

Word out of Atlanta is that Washington does have some potential, though any player with his credentials getting released in May has to be considered a long shot.