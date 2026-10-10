Breaking Down the Grant Transaction and the other Week 5 Dolphins Saturday Moves

Kenneth Grant indeed will make his 2026 debut for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins activated Grant off IR on Saturday after he practiced all week with no setbacks after missing the first four games of the regular season because of a toe injury.

To make room on the 53-man roster for Grant, the Dolphins waived Brady Cook, who had served as the emergency third quarterback for each of the first four games.

His release means the Dolphins will have only two quarterback available for the game against the Bengals, starter Malik Willis and Kyle McCord, though it's likely that Cook will be re-signed to the practice squad at some point after he clears waivers, as one would suspect he will.

Additionally, the Dolphins elevated running back Carlos Washington Jr. and edge defender Rodney McGraw from the practice squad for the Cincinnati game.

Washington will serve as the third running back behind Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II because newcomer Kaytron Allen, claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders on Friday, is too new to the team to be able to contribute right away.

Washington was on the 53-man roster for the game against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend and was active, but he did not play in the 15-10 loss.

McGraw is getting an elevation for a second consecutive game, a reward for making himself noticeable against the Vikings. This move indicates he's currently ahead of rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn in the pecking order.

GRANT'S ROLE, DUCK OUT

The one move the Dolphins didn't make was activating cornerback Storm Duck from Reserve/PUP after he was a full participant in practice all week.

Duck, who has been out recovering from his 2025 knee injury, was downgraded to OUT on a Saturday injury report.

He's got another full week of practice left before the Dolphins have to activate him or keep him on PUP for the rest of the 2026 season.

Grant clearly is a more significant player as the team's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Grant will join the expected Dolphins rotation at defensive tackle alongside Zach Sieler, Jordan Philips and Zeek Biggers.

Without mentioning names, head coach Jeff Hafley indicated this week that Grant's presence provides more flexibility on the defensive line in terms of being able to use one of his interior defensive linemen outside, though Biggers logically is the player involved here.

DOLPHINS 2026 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (1st)

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Edge Max Llewellyn (1st)

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (3rd), LB Liam Anderson (1st)

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — DT Mazi Smith (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (1st)

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — RB Carlos Washington Jr. (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (2nd)