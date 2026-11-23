The Miami Dolphins now have played two games without starting quarterback Malik Willis, and the question remains how many more beyond the next two required after he was placed on injured reserve.

The latest update from head coach Jeff Hafley regarding Willis' status remain as positive as they can be, though we might not know until after the Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos when Willis will be ready to return to the lineup.

And, make no mistake, the Dolphins need him back in the lineup.

"I would say right now, as of today," Hafley said Monday, "I would say that he does not need the surgery right now, just to try to clear that up for you. I don't foresee him needing the surgery leading up to that time. Once we get to the four weeks, we'll re-evaluate that to see how he feels and if he's ready to go. But as of today, I would not say that, yeah, he's going to have the surgery before that time period."

Now, this wasn't exactly committing to Willis being ready to return for the Week 14 game against the Chicago Bears, though it beat the alternative of Willis definitely needing surgery, which likely would sideline him for the rest of the 2026 season.

WHY WILLIS' RETURN IS IMPORTANT

Backup quarterback Kyle McCord had a dreadful statistical performance in the 26-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills, completing only 12 of 33 passes for 102 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a 32.6 passer rating.

The 36.4 completion percentage was the worst by a Dolphins starting QB since 2022 when Tua Tagovailoa went 10-for-28 (35.7) in a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers and the passer rating was the lowest since Tua's 31.6 against the Cleveland Browns last year.

But as we wrote after the game Sunday, McCord's performance wasn't anywhere near as bad as the numbers when you factor in all the dropped passes, particularly Chris Bell failing to catch a perfectly thrown deep pass down the left sideline.

That said, it's clear there are limitations to Kyle McCord's game, but then again we should have known that given his background (sixth-round pick on his third team before throwing a regular season pass).

It's not like McCord can't have a future in the NFL and maybe he could become a dependable backup on a good team, but let's just say it looks an awful lot when Quinn Ewers was in the game last year.

There certainly wasn't anything terrible about McCord's work, it just was fairly uninspiring and, again, this is what should have been expected, though some fans got carried away by his work at Syracuse and some glowing scouting reports.

Willis, for his part, remains more of an unknown quantity and he showed enough flashes before landing on IR to remain an intriguing player.

No, the results haven't been good enough and there were times when he didn't make the right decisions in the first nine games, but the reality is the number of games when he was totally healthy was very small.

So it would be nice to get more of an evaluation on Willis to maybe determine just how urgent the need to get a quarterback in the 2027 draft will become. In a best-case scenario, Willis performs well down the stretch this season and the Dolphins can be more selective in the draft.

If Willis doesn't come back and doesn't show enough promise, then it could be that the Dolphins' hands will be tied and they'll have to go quarterback if they hope to have success next season.

Regardless of whether Willis or McCord plays quarterback down the stretch, the Dolphins still aren't likely to win many games. It's just better for the player evaluation process that it be Willis running the offense in those final weeks.