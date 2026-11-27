When they face the New York Jets on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins again will be without starting quarterback Malik Willis as he misses a third consecutive game while being on injured reserve.

And again the Dolphins will have only two quarterbacks on the roster, current starter Kyle McCord and current backup Brady Cook.

This, of course, brings up the question of who would play quarterback if something were to happen to both McCord and Cook in the game against the Jets, and head coach Jeff Hafley politely declined to provide that information when he was asked that question before practice Friday.

That's not going to stop us from speculating, though, and we will get to that, but not before pointing out that we do find it weird that the Dolphins don't currently have a quarterback on the practice squad.

Remember that has been a season where the priority is on player evaluation and player development, as well as trying to find hidden gems.

And what better position to try to find a hidden gem that quarterback, understanding the limitations of looking at a quarterback during practice when the reps are limited.

The Dolphins aren't the only ones operating this way because the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens also have only two quarterbacks on their active roster.

On the opposite end, the Cleveland Browns have not one, not two, not three, but four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster — Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green.

So, again, why wouldn't the Dolphins want to bring in a young arm just in case.

As it stands, Miami has four wide receivers on the practice squad to go along with six on the active roster. That is overkill.

Like, the Dolphins couldn't use one of those spots for a quarterback instead.

Of course, the conversation will become moot when Willis returns from IR, assuming that does happen because there has been no definitive statement that he will be back from the Week 14 game against the Chicago Bears after he sits out his required fourth game against Denver a week from Sunday.

WHO WOULD GET THE THIRD QB CALL?

Again, the chances of the Dolphins needing a third quarterback in a game are very remote, and as evidence it hasn't happened to Miami since November 14, 2010 when they faced the Tennessee Titans.

The game began with the Dolphins benching Chad Henne in favor of Chad Pennington, but Pennington was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury on the team's very first offensive play.

So Henne went back into the lineup, but he also left the game with an injury late in the third quarter. After running five straight plays with running back Ronnie Brown taking the snap out of the Wildcat formation, quarterback Tyler Thigpen entered the game and closed out a 29-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium (then called Sun Life Stadium).

That brings us back to the original question of who would get the call should something happen to both McCord and Cook against the Jets, and the first place to look is at players' biographies.

As most Dolphins fans probably know rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez played quarterback and safety in high school, so he would be one logical option.

The other is wide receiver Malik Washington, who didn't play quarterback in high school, but did throw 10 passes as a high school senior and also threw a touchdown pass in the Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Washington also already has shown his versatility in the Dolphins offense lining up as a running back along with his receiver duties, which make him the logical choice because playing linebacker and quarterback in the same game doesn't seem feasible and it's not like Rodriguez has been studying the offensive playbook (at least we don't think).

So all signs here point to Malik Washington.

But, again, why don't the Dolphins simply have a quarterback on the practice squad until Willis returns? That actually would serve a dual purpose.