Breaking Down the Latest Dolphins Practice Squad Moves
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The Miami Dolphins' latest practice squad moves was most noteworthy for the player they let go than the one they brought back.
The team announced Tuesday morning they had signed quarterback Brady Cook to the practice and released running back Jarquez Hunter to make room.
The move with Cook should have been expected (and was predicted here) because the Dolphins need three quarterbacks, even if one of them is on the practice squad.
Cook was on the 53-man roster for the first four games before he was waived Saturday to make room for defensive tackle Kenneth Grant being activated off injured reserve.
The Dolphins did not a minor gamble in another team claiming Cook off waivers, though it seemed pretty safe that it wouldn't happen.
THE HUNTER MOVE
While it's always a possibility that he will be brought back to the practice squad, this move seems to end the Jarquez Hunter experiment that began when he was acquired in a summer trade from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for veteran wide receiver.
A fourth-round pick out of Auburn in 2025, Hunter represented the kind of player the Dolphins have been looking to investigate and evaluate as they look for hidden gems to carry along beyond this season.
But Hunter never made enough of an impression to earn playing time in Miami.
While he didn't have a chance for the 53-man roster because he was acquired the day before the preseason finale, Hunter saw training camp running back Carlos Washington Jr. overtake him on the depth chart, with Washington getting the call the last two games with injuries at running back.
And then it really was over for Hunter when the Dolphins claimed rookie running back Kaytron Allen off waivers from the New Orleans Saints late last week.
While the move didn't pan out, acquiring Hunter still was a good move because it was a no-risk deal with the potential for good value, and that's because Atwell wasn't going to make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp. He was going to be released, and the trade actually took the Dolphins off the hook for the small guaranteed salary they had committed to Atwell.
Hunter panning out would have been a great bonus. That it didn't happen was no big deal, but it again proved the idea that we've repeated many times about tempering expectations whenever the Dolphins bring in a player who basically was discarded by another organization.
DOLPHINS OCTOBER 2026 TRANSACTIONS
October 3 — Signed RB Carlos Washington Jr. to the active roster off the practice squad. ... Elevated DL Mazi Smith and EDGE Rodney McGraw to the active roster for the Week 4 game at Minnesota
October 5 — Waived RB Carlos Washington Jr.
October 6 — Released EDGE Amari Gainer from the practice squad ... Signed EDGE Eric Watts to the practice squad
October 7 — Signed RB Carlos Washington Jr. to the practice squad. ... DL Kenneth Grant returned to practice.
October 8 — Signed EGE Amari Gainer to the practice squad ... Released DL Keith Cooper Jr. from the practice squad
October 9 — Claimed RB Kaytron Allen off waivers from Washington
October 10 — Activated DL Kenneth Grant off the injured reserve list ... Waived QB Brady Cook. ... Elevated EDGE Rodney McGraw and RB Carlos Washington Jr. to the active roster for the Week 5 game against Cincinnati
October 13 — Signed QB Brady Cook to the practice squad ... Released RB Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL