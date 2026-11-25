The Miami Dolphins made a couple of roster moves before hitting the practice field Wednesday, but they were quite frankly minor transactions.

They also were kinda sorta strange if we're going to be honest about it.

The Dolphins filled one of their two openings on the 53-man roster by signing punter Jack Browning from their practice squad, and replaced him on that unit by bringing back rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn.

Now, understand that Llewellyn was waived just two days ago after appearing in his fourth game of the season and the Dolphins can't elevate him for another game this season because they've already done that with him three times.

So if the Dolphins are thinking about using him again in a game this season, why didn't they just keep him on the 53 in the first place?

Then again, it might be that the Dolphins simply just want to keep working with Llewellyn and they can accomplish that by having him on the practice squad, but again it seems like an odd move and it's why we assumed (incorrectly, it turned out) the Dolphins simply had decided to move from the seventh-round pick from Iowa after waiving him for a second time this year.

For historical reference, we can't think of too many instances of a player waived twice by the same team who goes on to contribute in any kind of significant way after returning for a third stint.

BRINGING UP BROWNING

The move with Browning is even more bizarre from this end after his performance in the 26-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills as the replacement for the injured Bradley Pinion, particularly considering Pinion remains on the active roster.

Browning had four punts in the game with a gross average of 41.3 yards and a net of 33.8, both of which are poor numbers.

His one long punt was 50 yards, but it came from midfield when the Dolphins needed some ball placement instead of a touchback that netted only 30 yards.

Now, maybe there was instant connection with Browning as the holder with new kicker Daniel Carlson, who went 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts, but even that seems a bit farfetched to justify giving him a roster spot.

And let's not forget this is a punter who hasn't appeared in a regular season game since 2024, so it's not like the Dolphins were at the risk of him getting poached from the practice squad.

So now the Dolphins have two punters on the 53, one who's injured and one who could have been kept on the practice squad a bit longer.

THE DOLPHINS NOVEMBER TRANSACTIONS

Keeping up with all the roster moves this month:

November 25 — Signed P Jack Browning to the active roster from the practice squad ... signed EDGE Max Llewellyn to the practice squad

November 23 — Waived EDGE Max Llewellyn and LB Shaka Heyward

November 21 — Activated Darrell Baker Jr. off Reserve/PUP

November 18 — Signed EDGE Max Llewellyn to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed P Jack Browning to the practice squad

November 17 — Placed DL Zeek Bigger and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve ... signed QB Brady Cook, DL Jordan Jefferson and EDGE Eric Watts to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed WR Brady Boyd, DL Matthew Butler, K Daniel Carlson and DL Chris Smith to the practice squad

November 16 — Waived K Zane Gonzalez and EDGE Jamree Kromah

November 11 — Signed DT Keith Cooper Jr. off the Carolina Panthers practice squad

November 10 — Placed DT Zach Sieler and QB Malik Willis on injured reserve ... waived CB Reese Taylor