Part 1 of the pre-Jets rematch Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Marcus Zahn:

Do you consider not claiming Joe Milton as he was waived or poach him after he went unclaimed as Sully’s first real mistake ? He went with Brady Cook/McCord, who both have little traits instead of Milton, who has some similar traits to Malik. Shocking, but TBF all teams passed.

Hey Marcus, I wrote after the Cowboys waived Milton that it looked like a no-brainer to me for the Dolphins to claim him because of his physical traits and the fact he had two years left on a very cheap contract. I quite frankly was shocked that not one single team picked him up because, again, there’s a lot to work with and for the Dolphins, he made perfect sense as a very low-risk gamble even as a third quarterback. So, yes, I do consider that as a mistake, one of the few that Jon-Eric Sullivan has made. Was it the first? Not sure, but it’s the most glaring to me so far.

From David Campbell:

Greetings Alain! I hope you & the family had great Thanksgiving! As a fan, I'm not really interested in draft position but a few wins. Looking ahead to next game, I have serious doubts about Dolphins beating the Jets. To me anyway the offense has regressed & not only because of a backup QB, who IMHO has proved to me an adequate QB2. O-line has become like a leaking pipe and play-calling is suspect & Douglas & Bell have a case of the drops. I know the kid is working his way back from an injury but I'm extremely disappointed in Christopher Bell. Dropping balls & moving very sluggish. Am I too harsh? On the other side, defensive has improved. Taking off my 2-cent analyst hat, I am looking forward to both All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts, which are best out there. Written content on Miami Dolphins on SI.Com is best information on the Web!

Hey Dave, thanks as always for the kind words. I can’t disagree about anything you wrote (particularly the parts about the podcasts and this website). All seriousness, yeah, the Dolphins have regressed and I do think a lot of it has to do with the absence of Willis and his scrambling ability and the threat of it. And, yes, Bell hasn’t done too much, but I do consider this a redshirt year for him. The defense for sure has improved recently but will face a tough test (yes, I’m serious) against the Jets.

From Ed Helinski:

How are you liking this week’s matchups against the Jets?

Hey Ed, I can’t say I like anything about matchups with the Dolphins these days given how lackluster the offense has been recently. Even the defense is going to have its hands full and I don’t see any really good matchups for the Dolphins to exploit here.

From Cru Jones:

What are some specific developments that could be considered a “success” for this team over the final month-plus of the season? Some wins would be nice, but will worsen draft positioning. Lots of young guys already playing. What should we fans be looking for?

Hey Cru, to me this is all about continued improvement from the young players, it’s seeing somebody like Kenneth Grant starting to assert himself and becoming a problem for opposing offenses, it’s Malik Willis coming back and developing some consistency at quarterback and leaving everyone excited as to what he could become instead of where we stand now still full of question marks.

From J Hall:

Any word at all on Trey Moore? In your opinion, will he get on the field this year?

Based on Jeff Hafley’s comments right after the injury and the fact it required surgery, I always had my doubts that we’d see Moore at all in 2026 and nothing has changed my mind about that. To me, it remains south of 50-50 we’ll see him play a game this season.

From OhioPhinsFan:

How does Miami view their WR room? It feels very much like an unfinished product with one guy, Douglas, maybe being a find? Coleman and Bell, ehh. They need to invest more, especially in the draft next year, right? This can’t be the core to begin next season, can it?

It’s probably like the entire team, right? It’s a lot of optimism based on the potential of the players, but also understanding that updgrades still are needed. And I agree with you that at this time Dougas looks like a potential future star, while Coleman and Bell still have to prove themselves. And Malik Washington figures to have a spot in the rotation for years to come because of how versatile and dependable he is. But this group does need an alpha, and maybe it comes in the form of Jeremiah Smith.

From Potamus:

Poup, I really enjoyed the Thanksgiving article on SI. Thank you for what you do.

For those who didn’t catch it, I offered my thoughts on what the Dolphins, their fans, and myself should be thankful for. And let me add because I forgot to include it in the column, that I’m thankful for all of you who contribute questions for the mailbags.